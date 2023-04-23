All Voice Actors in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 has a large cast of human characters, some of whom don’t die horribly. Even better, the overall quality of the voice acting is excellent. But who are these characters voiced by and where might you have heard them before? This is what you need to know about all the voice actors in Dead Island 2.

Dead Island 2’s Voice Actors, in Alphabetical Order of Their Characters.

We’re not going to risk delving too far into spoiler territory, but there are some dramatic and genuinely moving moments throughout Dead Island 2. Those moments wouldn’t be half as heart-breaking if not for the voice actors who lent their voices to these characters.

The game’s six protagonists are voiced (though not motion captured) by the following actors:

Amy – Skye Bennett

Bruno – Jay Rincon

Carla – Carolina Ravassa

Dani – Michelle Fox

Jacob – Okezie Morro

Ryan – Ronan Summers

We’re particularly happy that each protagonist gets unique lines. It’s not just a case of each actor reciting the exact same script. Yes, we’re looking at you, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. As for the other characters, here’s who plays who.

Alex – Derek Siow

Amanda Styles – Becca Stewart

Andrea – Mia Soteriou

Ava – Clara Emmanuel

Boz – Joshua Collins

Bud/Bundy – Sean Power

Burt – Kyle Soller

Cadenza/sKOpe/PA Announcements – Norma Butikofer

Carlos – Andrew Wheildon-Dennis

Carmen – Oliva Carruthers

Curtis Sinclair – Paul Kelleher

Danny – Josh Cowdery

Delgado – Joshua Collins

Denise – Rebecca Crossdale

Denise/Angelina – Kristen Alminta

Dez – Nneko Okoye

Dr. Reuben Reed – Colin McFarlane

Elizabeth – Karina Fernandez

Emma Jaunt – Hannah Steele

Esta Navarro – Michelle Assante

Evie/Janet – Jennifer Armour

Ezekiel – Mark Ebulue

Francesca/Major Booker – Christie Meyers

Greg/PA Announcements – Mitchell Mullen

Hana – Arina II

Jessie – Thaddea Graham

Jimmy Montana/Joshua – Eric Loren

John/Roger – Chris Ragland

Kai – Kevin Shen

Ken/Steve – Nicholas Bailey

Lola Konradt – Pippa Winslow

Luciana – Elena Sanz

Michael Anders/Sean – Joseph May

Patton – Mel Raido

Rainier – Niko Kaim

Rav – Priyank Morjaria

Rikky Rex/Noah – Glenn Wrage

Ronnie – Henry Garrett

Rosa/Nora – Megan Maczo

Roxanne – Jo McCallin

Sam B – Cavin Cornwall

Sarah Sheppard – Cissy Jones

Sebastian – Hyoie O’Grady

Sid/Dougie/sKOpe – Joe Corrigall

Spanish PA Announcements – Carolina Ravassa

Tan – Chris Lew Kum Hoi

Thurston – Ako Mitchell

Tisha Reed – Jessica Hayles

Todd – Arthur Lee

Trent/Luther/Zephron – John Schwab

Valentia – Angelique Fernandez

W.O. Melissa Rodriguez/Rita – Gloria Santillana Garcia

Among the biggest names is the returning character Sam B. He was voiced by Phil LaMarr in Dead Island and Dead Island: Riptide, but here he’s played by Cavin Cornwall. Cornwall was also in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (though sadly uncredited) as the excellently named Pemmin Brunce.

You might also recognize Colin McFarlane who, voicing Dr. Reuben Reed here, previously played Commissioner Loeb in Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.

Skye Bennett, who voices Amy, also cropped up in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

In fact, most of the cast members have appeared in other games. Bruno’s voice actor, Jay Rincon, was in Atomic Heart and Horizon: Forbidden West. Jennifer Armour, who plays both Janet and Evie, also appeared in that latter game, among others.

So, if you were wondering about all the voice actors in Dead Island 2 or wanted to know why Dr. Reed sounded so familiar, there’s your answer.