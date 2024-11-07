Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies features two new maps on launch and plenty of ways to play the newly revamped mode. If you’re looking to do a solo run, here’s how to play a private match in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Recommended Videos

How Do You Play a Private Match in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

From the main menu of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, players are given only three options to choose from: Multiplayer, Zombies, and Campaign. Select Zombies to be taken to the main menu for that game mode. From here, players can select either a standard match or a save file. If this is your first time playing the Zombies mode, there won’t be a save file for you to choose from, so select standard.

Things are pretty straightforward from here, as the game will then ask you to choose whether to play in a Squad or a Solo match. Interestingly enough, players have the option to turn squad fill off and still play the “Squad” Zombie mode by themselves. They can also have their Activision friends join them mid-game should they want reinforcements down the line, making the Zombies match private in a way. Otherwise, the Solo Zombies mode will be the option you want to choose for complete privacy.

Related: Black Ops 6 Emergence Mission – Full Guide

When loading into a Solo Zombies Match, there are also plenty of options for players to take breaks. For one, the solo mode for Zombies allows players to pause the game in case they need to get up or take a small break. However, the pause option has a 15-minute timer on it that doesn’t refresh even if you pause and un-pause, so player beware. Moreover, the Solo Zombies Mode offers lower prices for opening doors, among other things.

Lastly, the best option included in the Private Zombies mode is the ability to save your progress after each round. With the ability to save, players can back out of the Zombies mode and resume with their save file at any time they want, keeping their progress, Essence, and whatever weapons they have. The only catch is that the Save File only saves the start of the current round the player is in. If you happen to be deep into a round and decide to save and leave, when you reload later, the game will simply load you into the beginning of that same round. Lastly, saving your progress will also force you to quit the mode.

And that’s how to play a Private Match in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy