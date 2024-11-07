Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Spawn point of Liberty Falls in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies
Category:
Video Games

How To Play a Private Match in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|

Published: Nov 7, 2024 02:58 pm

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies features two new maps on launch and plenty of ways to play the newly revamped mode. If you’re looking to do a solo run, here’s how to play a private match in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Recommended Videos

How Do You Play a Private Match in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

From the main menu of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, players are given only three options to choose from: Multiplayer, Zombies, and Campaign. Select Zombies to be taken to the main menu for that game mode. From here, players can select either a standard match or a save file. If this is your first time playing the Zombies mode, there won’t be a save file for you to choose from, so select standard.

The Match Selection screen in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies

Things are pretty straightforward from here, as the game will then ask you to choose whether to play in a Squad or a Solo match. Interestingly enough, players have the option to turn squad fill off and still play the “Squad” Zombie mode by themselves. They can also have their Activision friends join them mid-game should they want reinforcements down the line, making the Zombies match private in a way. Otherwise, the Solo Zombies mode will be the option you want to choose for complete privacy.

Related: Black Ops 6 Emergence Mission – Full Guide

When loading into a Solo Zombies Match, there are also plenty of options for players to take breaks. For one, the solo mode for Zombies allows players to pause the game in case they need to get up or take a small break. However, the pause option has a 15-minute timer on it that doesn’t refresh even if you pause and un-pause, so player beware. Moreover, the Solo Zombies Mode offers lower prices for opening doors, among other things.

The mode selection screen in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies

Lastly, the best option included in the Private Zombies mode is the ability to save your progress after each round. With the ability to save, players can back out of the Zombies mode and resume with their save file at any time they want, keeping their progress, Essence, and whatever weapons they have. The only catch is that the Save File only saves the start of the current round the player is in. If you happen to be deep into a round and decide to save and leave, when you reload later, the game will simply load you into the beginning of that same round. Lastly, saving your progress will also force you to quit the mode.

And that’s how to play a Private Match in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela is a Freelance Entertainment writer for The Escapist. For the past seven years, he has covered various festivals, movies, television, and video games for outlets such as /Film, Collider, and DiscussingFilm. In 2020, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Media Production from the University of Texas at El Paso. When he’s not explaining why Metal Gear Solid 2 is the greatest game ever made, you can probably find him catching up on the One Piece anime.
twitter