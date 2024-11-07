Black Ops 6 Emergence Mission – Full Guide

The Emergence Mission in Black Ops 6 is the halfway mark in the highly-praised Call of Duty Campaign. The mission is also the biggest departure from the series play style yet. Here’s a full mission guide.

Finding the Security Desk in Black Ops 6 Emergence

Right from the start of the mission, players are thrown for a loop as Case (your character) and Marshall enter the Kentucky BioTech facility that is filled with toxic gases, requiring both of you to wear gas masks. While traversing the seemingly abandoned facility, the elevator you enter breaks down, causing it to fall to the bottom of the building while breaking your gas mask. This causes your character to hallucinate, as a cutscene will play, and players won’t gain control until after the chaos.

After this initial incident, you must explore the area you landed in until you reach a locked door with a red light. To unlock the door, players must take a hatchet stuck on the back of a mannequin and use the melee weapon to pry the door open. Once entering the new area, turn right into a hallway and then leave through an open door to go up the stairs in the main hall, where an elevator is at the center.

Interacting with the elevator will cause the mannequins to turn into zombies (toxic gas will make you see things like that). Take them down swiftly with your hatchet. Afterward, a phone will start ringing at the circular desk in the area, and the caller will direct you to the biotechnology room. However, to get in there, four director’s cards are required. All the cards are labeled by color, including the Cognitive Research Facility (Red), Administration (Green), Joint Projects (Blue), and A.C.R. (Yellow). Players will also receive a map directing them to the A.C.R card (Yellow).

Finding the Yellow Card and Grappling Hook in Black Ops 6 Emergence

From the security console, turn left and go straight to where the map leads until you reach a yellow staircase, which will be located on the left side of your screen. Go up these stairs, and eventually, you will get to the Director’s office. You can interact with the computer on the desk, asking you to solve a simple puzzle. The answers to this puzzle are “Access” and “Lift.” As you reach the A.C.R room, more zombies that you need to take down with an axe will appear.

After taking down all the zombies in the area, the game camera will deliberately point you toward a mannequin holding the yellow card you’re looking for. Going up to this mannequin will cause it to transform into an abomination (those who play the Black Ops 6 Zombies mode will be more than familiar with this creature). You can choose to take on this creature with what little inventory you have. Still, it is recommended first to explore the area surrounding the mannequin and pick up armor plates, weapons, and eventually the grappling hook (which is essential to complete this mission).

The abomination will also spawn zombies around it, and the fastest way to take the abomination and its horde down is to use tactical explosives found around the A.C.R room, whether it be C4 or grenades. After killing the abomination, pick up the Yellow Card from its corpse.

Finding the Green Card in Black Ops 6 Emergence

To leave the A.C.R. room, simply equip your newly-acquired grappling hook, move to the center of the room, and look up. You will find ledges to grapple onto to slowly but surely be back up at the main facility. Next, players will want to acquire the Green Card in the Administration Facility.

From the security desk where you initially received the map, look left while facing the elevator and you will find a spot you can grapple up to. This will take you to the Administration Facility. Once again, a phone will ring. After answering it, move forward, and you’ll discover that you have to find four documents and place them in the file display area against the glass wall.

While locating these files, mannequins will follow you like something out of a horror game. Every time the player turns around, however, the mannequins will freeze in place. Try to sprint and keep the mannequins at a safe distance from you while locating all of the files. With that being said, here is the location of all the files:

One document is on top of a desk in the corner of the room. Another can be found on the left side of the room near a round table. The third is located on a small table in the center of the room, next to a noticeboard. The final document is on the other end of the room in the cafe, near a sink. Once all the files are placed in the folders on the wall, a red mannequin will attack you. The only way to apprehend it is with the grapple hook. After getting the red mannequin with the grappling hook several times, it will transform into a Mangler Zombie (these hallucinations are getting weird). Taking out the mangler Zombie will then reward you with the Green Card.

Finding the Yellow Card in Black Ops 6 Emergence

From the balcony, you used to access the Administration Wing, look in the direction across from it to find a grappling spot. This will take you to the Joint Projects Facility. There will be yet another ringing phone to answer. Afterward, turn back and go straight and look around the area until you find camera stands surrounding a glass chamber. Eventually, you will find the Blue Card. Unfortunately, trying to interact with it will instead cause a mimic to spawn, which you must eliminate.

Killing this Mimic gets tricky as it can disappear. To lure it out, you’ll need to shoot objects in the room that look like they’re moving, making the Mimic transform again. After killing it, you can truly collect the Blue Card and return to the main area to get the final Red Card.

Finding the Red Card in Black Ops 6 Emergence

From the security console start area, head to the East Wing (marked on the map you received at the beginning of this quest) and follow the red carpets to a series of stairs. Eventually, players will end up in a room with water and a console, along with a Mangler that seems stuck in the room. Interacting with the console will make the Red Card, which the Mangler has, visible.

To get to it, simply look up and use the Grappling Hook to get to the top area of the room. From here, you can jump into the pool and notice a bright red tunnel behind the mangler, which you can swim through to the other side. Coming out of the tunnel, you will see ladders to the left of you to climb, and from there, head through the door and eliminate the zombies that spawn. After clearing the zombies, you will see a locked door that can be opened using the blacklight. The number made visible is unique for everyone.

After unlocking the door, head to the room opposite it and interact with the console. This will start a timer, and you must turn all the drain switches within 25 seconds. The first switch is in the same room where you started the timer, and the next is in the room you have just unlocked with the Blacklight. The final one needs to be reached with the grapple hook in the area you swam through and climbed up the ladder.

After successfully draining the water, players can go through the tunnel they originally swam through, and you’ll see that the Mangler escaped. Follow its path, and you will immediately be attacked by it and a horde of zombies. Fighting and killing these enemies will reward you with the final card you need, the Red Card.

Defeating the Disciple in Black Ops 6 Emergence

Return to the starting point/security desk and enter all four cards you collected into the system. This will cause the elevator to open up, and you must kill any zombies following you while entering the elevator. Don’t be alarmed; entering the elevator and reaching the top floor will cause your screen to turn black. Eventually, only a red phone will be visible.

Answering the phone will lead to a cinematic that puts you in the BioTech room. Here, you will encounter seemingly countless zombies and a Disciple. Eliminating the horde and killing the disciple will trigger another cinematic where the player watches their character die by zombies. Eventually, though, you discover it was a hallucination with Marshall and Sev trying to snap your character out of it. With that, the mission comes to an end.

And that’s the full guide for the Black Ops 6 Emergence mission.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

