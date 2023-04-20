All Slayer Types in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 lets you play as one of six zombie-splattering slayers. But, it’s important to note that you can’t change character mid-game, so your first choice of the game really matters. Here, then, to help you make your decision, is a list of the slayer types in Dead Island 2.

What Slayer Types Can You Play as in Dead Island 2?

The game refers to the slayers by their names, rather than their archetypes. However, you can choose which one of the six is most likely to match your gameplay style by looking at their skills and stats (which have a max rating of 5). Alternatively, you can pick one and adjust your tactics accordingly. Here are the six available slayers:

Jacob

Most of Jacob’s stats are pretty even, but what really stands out is his level 5 Health. And if he does take enough damage for his health to plummet to near zero, his Critical Gains skill means he does more Critical Damage, which makes him a good all-rounder who can find his way out of a pickle.

Attributes

Toughness: 3

Stamina: 4

Health recovery: 2

Critical damage: 3

Agility: 3

Peak health: 5

Resilience: 1

Starting Skills

Feral: A stackable damage boost for attacking in quick succession

Critical Gains: At low health, regain stamina and get a critical damage boost.

Bruno

Bruno is fast on his feet and deals out some major critical damage. His Rapid Reprisal skill means you get benefits from dodging and blocking — you know, more benefits than just not getting eaten. Factor in his Backstab skill and Bruno is the closest thing Dead Island 2 has to a fantasy rogue.

Attributes

Toughness: 2

Stamina: 3

Health recovery: 3

Critical damage: 5

Agility: 4

Peak health: 1

Resilience: 3

Starting Skills

Backstab: Get a damage boost attacking zombies from behind.

Rapid Reprisal: Get an ability boost and charge your heavy attack when you dodge or block attacks.

Carla

Carla is pretty handy for taking on multiple zombies. Not only does she get a boost when she’s near several flesh-eaters or when she’s at low health, her toughness means even if they do take a bite out of her she’ll take less damage.

Attributes

Toughness: 4

Stamina: 3

Health recovery: 3

Critical damage: 1

Agility: 2

Peak health: 3

Starting Skills

Mosh Pit: Get a damage boost when close to multiple zombies.

Dig Deep: Get a toughness boost when you’re at critical health.

Dani

You’ll never get tired of hearing Dani use the word “feck.” If you’re a Father Ted fan, that should be enough reason to pick her. Apart from that, the best way to play as her is to step into the fight and get in as many hits as you can on multiple zombies to take advantage of her stamina and unique skills.

Attributes

Toughness: 3

Stamina: 5

Health recovery: 1

Critical damage: 3

Agility: 3

Peak health: 4

Resilience: 2

Starting Skills

Thunderstruck: Heavy attacks trigger an explosion.

Bloodlust: Get health for slaying multiple zombies in quick succession.

Ryan

Ryan, if you’ve missed it, is a stripper, not an actual fireman, but that doesn’t mean he’s not handy in a fight. He’s not fast on his feet, but he is a good mid-range melee bruiser.

Attributes

Toughness: 5

Stamina: 3

Health recovery: 3

Critical damage: 2

Agility: 1

Peak health: 3

Resilience: 4

Starting Skills

Retaliation: Get a force boost when using block or dodge to avoid an attack.

Seesaw: Regain health for knocking down a zombie.

Amy

Finally, Amy’s stats and skills lend themselves to hit-and-run tactics. However, her low toughness means you don’t want to let her get surrounded. She’s best suited to cautious players who like to take a measured approach to combat situations.

Attributes

Toughness: 1

Stamina: 3

Health recovery: 3

Critical damage: 4

Agility: 1

Peak health: 3

Resilience: 4

Starting Skills

Relief Pitcher: Gain stamina from hitting zombies with a thrown weapon.

Divide & Conquer: Gets a damage boost from attacking solo zombies.

Which Slayer Should You Start With?

Ultimately, the choice of which of the six slayer types to pick in Dead Island 2 comes down to your play style. If you’re the kind of person who loves stealth runs, Bruno and Amy are good options. Or if you want to just wade in and start swinging, Jacob or Ryan are great choices.

You will get various additional skills as you progress, so you can mold your character a little. You may not be able to change character, but you can adapt them to your preferred playstyle. Some of the skill cards you pick up can only be used by certain characters, while others can be used by multiple characters.

Choosing Bruno, for example, doesn’t mean you’re going to have to stick to hit-and-run tactics for the whole of the game. Plus, you’ll get your hands on guns (eventually), so you don’t have to stick to melee all the time. So, you can choose your slayer without worrying that the “wrong” choice will ruin that playthrough.