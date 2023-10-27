All Worlds Beyond Number Player Characters, Explained

Set in the fantasy landscape of Umora, Worlds Beyond Number’s epic The Wizard, the Witch, and the Wild One campaign features characters played by Aabria Iyengar, Erika Ishii, and Lou Wilson. Understanding who they are is integral to enjoying the show, so here’s all of those player characters, explained.

Aabria Iyengar as Suvi the Wizard in Worlds Beyond Number

The Wizard, the Witch, and the Wild One campaign of Worlds Beyond Number offered a fresh take on the concept of a session zero that fleshed out the show’s three protagonists in their formative years together at Grandmother Wren’s cottage in Toma.

Iyengar wasted no time evoking the show’s first tear-jerker in this initial arc, role-playing Suvirin “Suvi” Kedberiket’s final moments with her parents, Soft and Stone. Though Suvi wound up with Ame and Eursulon at Grandmother Wren’s immediately following her parents’ deaths, a family friend named Steel assumed the role of her official guardian.

Arc 1 of The Wizard, the Witch and the Wild One in Worlds Beyond Number saw Suvi – a human wizard of a homebrewed Dungeons & Dragons subclass – ill-at-ease in her role as apprentice to the Archmage Silence. Though the position signaled promising standing within the Citadel and recognition of her innate arcane strengths, Suvi remained ambitious beyond her station.

When Grandmother Wren’s death beckoned her away form her duties in the Citadel, Suvi and Ame embarked on a mission to reunited with their childhood friend Eursulon and his sword Wavebreaker. However, adulthood complicated the relationships established between the trio in the Children’s Adventure with Suvi’s righteous indignation and Citadel affiliation often arousing delectable interpersonal conflict and role-playing.

Iyengar’s no stranger to powerful wizards with strong convictions, after delivering a game-breaking magic user in Exandria Unlimited: Calamity‘s Laerryn Coramar-Seelie. Iyengar’s prolific TTRPG credits include her recent guest stint as Deanna in Critical Role’s Bells Hells Campaign and her time behind the Game Master’s screen for Exandria Unlimited prime, The Adventure Zone’s Imbalance mini-series and the Dimension 20 Seasons Misfits and Magic, A Court of Fey & Flowers and the current Burrow’s End.

Erika Ishii as Ame the Witch

Hayao Miyazaki served as a major influence in the world building of The Wizard, the Witch and the Wild One’s Umora and played a particularly strong hand in Ishii’s homebrewed Witch class. Worlds Beyond Number‘s unique angle on this classic fantasy archetype focuses on the essential elements of crafting and consequences.

In the podcast’s narrative, Ame absorbed these lessons through her Grandmother Ren in Toma. While Suvi and Eursulon stayed with them during the events of Children’s Adventure, Ame remained rooted in her small hometown long after her friends left for their own adventures. After Grandmother Ren passed, Ame assumed the mantle as the new Witch of Toma.

The sheltered Ame became quickly inundated with consequential choices in her new role as an advocate for both the realm of mortals and spirits. Though a bit of Ame’s naivety dissipated in light of the difficult decisions she had to make in Port Talon, the human Witch still remained the most cheery member of her adventuring party. An additional source of Ame’s levity came in the form of her Witch’s familiar, a talking fox named Fox, one of Dungeon Master Brennan Lee Mulligan’s most hilarious NPC performances.

In addition to The Wizard, the Witch, and the Wild One, Ishii currently plays a stupendous stoat alongside Mulligan in the Iyengar run Dimension 20: Burrow’s End. Much like Iyengar, Ishii’s role-playing resume boasts stints on Critical Role, Dimension 20, and The Adventure Zone. As a voice actor, Ishii likewise appeared alongside many of their fellow Critical Role colleagues in 2023 titles such as Starfield and Stray Gods.

Lou Wilson as Eursulon the Wild One in Worlds Beyond Number

Toma and Bear have both been monikers donned by the spirit Eursulon, an honored friend sometimes awkwardly forced to weave his way through the mortal world of Umora in Worlds Beyond Number. Wilson’s character hails from The World of Spirits, representing an element of Umora’s world-building crucial to the plot of The Wizard, the Witch and the Wild One’s first arc. Though visitors from Eursolon’s parallel realm are meant to be honored and treated with a degree of reverence, the paladin often employs a glamour to blend into his surroundings and generally leads a difficult life in Umora.

When Suvi and Ame first reunited with Eursulon, he was wearing his true form in order to portray a farcical monster in a theatrical travelling troupe. While Eursulon nomadic life post Grandmother Ren’s had seen many odd jobs, this was perhaps the most cruel irony considering the spirit’s self-image. A kind encounter with the knight Sir Corran when he first accidentally traversed into Umora as a cub sparked a deep-seated desire in Eursulon to pursue a path of noble heroism.

When Suvi, Ame, and Eursulon discovered the fate of the great spirit Naram the Wave Lord in Port Talon, Eursulon’s forced to confront his complicated relationship between The World of Spirits and The World of Mortals. The homestretch of The Wizard, the Witch and the Wild One‘s first arc also allowed the honored friend to revisit the heroic desires long put on the backburner in lieu of survival.

As with the other contributors to Worlds Beyond Numbers, Wilson’s yet another recognizable figure from both Critical Role and Dimension 20. In Exandria Unlimited: Calamity, Wilson’s Nydas Okiro served alongside Iyengar’s Laerryn in the Ring of Brass and the actor has likewise appeared in Dimension 20 Campaigns such as Fantasy High, The Unsleeping City, A Crown of Candy and A Court of Fey & Flowers.

