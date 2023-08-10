All Voice Actors in Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

After a years-long wait, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is finally here. It’s the newest game from Dragon Age creator David Gaider and his new team at Summerfall Studios. And it’s seeking to bring something new to the video game table by being, as the subtitle suggests, a musical extravaganza. Musicals, however, live or die by their performances, which require a broader skillset than just voice acting. So, does Stray Gods have a cast of voice actors capable of pulling of what it’s aiming for? Let’s take a look.

The Full Cast of Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

If nothing else, Summerfall has at least brought the star power to make Stray Gods shine. The full cast includes a bevy of names that you’re almost guaranteed to be familiar with if you keep up with voice actors in gaming. Laura Bailey headlines as lead character Grace, and you’ll know her from such roles as Abby in The Last of Us Part II, Kait Diaz in the Gears series, as well as her ongoing participation in Critical Role. But she has plenty of supporting talent:

Grace – Laura Bailey

Apollo – Troy Baker

Persephone – Mary Elizabeth McGlynn

Freddie – Janina Gavankar

Pan – Khary Payton

Eros – Abubakar Salim

Athena – Felicia Day

Minotaur – Rahul Kohli

Hecate – Allegra Clark

Aphrodite – Merle Dandridge

Hermes – Erika Ishii

Calliope – Ashley Johnson

Venus – Lauren ‘Lolo’ Spencer

Medusa – Anjali Bhimani

Oracle – Kimberly Brooks

Orpheus – Anthony Rapp

Among the names, Troy Baker will likely stand out. He’s long been one of the most recognizable names in the business, playing Joel in The Last of Us series, Higgs in Death Stranding, and Talion in the Middle-Earth games. I’ve got a personal soft spot for Abubakar Salim, not because of his role as Bayek in Assassin’s Creed: Origins where you might know him from, but instead from playing the Narrator in the Animal Farm game and Father in Raised by Wolves.

I’m still yet to dive into Stray Gods, but the cast of voice actors has me hopeful, and our review of the game by Elise Avery suggests that the singing holds up to scrutiny.