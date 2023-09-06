American Horror Story: Delicate’s First Trailer Tortures Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian

American Horror Story is back, and it’s bringing a Kardashian along with plenty of motherhood horror with it. The twelfth season of the show, titled American Horror Story: Delicate, dropped its first trailer, and it’s showing off its star power with the casting of Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, and Matt Czurchy, while also bringing back scream queen Emma Roberts.

You can watch the trailer, which was posted to YouTube below. The footage teases American Horror Story: Delicate‘s take on the psychological horror of motherhood, devil worship, and celebrity.

Childbirth, motherhood, and the loneliness of no one believing your baby is going to come out evil has been a subject matter for horror films even before the staple of the genre, Rosemary’s Baby, came out, so it makes sense that AHS would devote a season to it. Anna Victoria Alcott (Roberts) is basically at the top of the celebrity game as her and her partner, Dexter (Czurchy), struggle to have a baby. When the couple finally do have a baby, however, everything starts falling apart as Anna is convinced someone is following her and that something is wrong with the baby, though no one believes her. Cut in some creepy shots of people in weird robes, and of course, goats and you’ve got some heavy hints that something is indeed amiss with the demon spawn brewing inside her.

It’s a very classic horror take but updated to fit into today’s norms with everyone’s denials of Anna’s issues feeling like gaslighting of a woman, her need for celebrity a driving force, and the meta casting of Kardashian as Anna’s mentor. It all comes together to put a hopefully new twist on another tried and true American horror genre. Joining in on this attempt is the rest of the cast: Denis O’Hare, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Zachary Quinto, Odessa A’zion, and Annabelle Dexter-Jones.

American Horror Story: Delicate will be released in two parts with the first part debuting September 20, 2023. No release date for the second half has been announced yet and the ongoing writers and actors strikes may impact when we get to see it.