Kim Kardashian Will Star in American Horror Story Season 12

Ultimate terror is finally being unleashed at last, as Kim Kardashian will star in American Horror Story (AHS) season 12 across a returning Emma Roberts. Per Variety, this is a leading role that was crafted specifically with Kardashian in mind. To date, she has acted in small roles across various series, often as herself, as seen in How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock, and Ocean’s 8, but she appeared in slightly meatier roles in CSI: NY and Drop Dead Diva over a decade ago. By default, American Horror Story season 12 will be the most major acting role Kim Kardashian has ever had — whatever that role might entail.

Per a teaser video Kardashian released, it seems this season will be called Delicate.

Halley Feiffer will be the showrunner and writer of all episodes of season 12, following up on previous work she had done writing on American Horror Story and American Crime Story. The anthology horror series is known for surprising people with its cast additions, most prominently with Lady Gaga in season 5, for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film. Gaga’s turn into dramatic acting has most recently led her to co-star in the upcoming Joker sequel with Joaquin Phoenix.

A few years from now, we look forward to seeing Kim Kardashian play Talia al Ghul in The Batman Goes on a Budget-Friendly Philadelphia Vacation.