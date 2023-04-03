New production photos from Joker: Folie à Deux (Joker 2) show Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in full makeup on the first film’s iconic stairs (via Variety). The batch of images offer a behind-the-scenes look at the sequel that gives us a great look at Phoenix’s return as Arthur Fleck and his new love interest. He and Harley Quinn can be seen in the photos below dancing on the same stairs Joker parades down in the first Joker, and they’re having a blast every step of the way.

These production photos aren’t the first time we’ve seen Lady Gaga and Phoenix together as they film Joker 2. In February, director Todd Phillips shared an image that shows an intimate moment between the film’s two unhinged leads. That image appeared to show a meeting between the two from early in their relationship, while today’s pictures show a duo that has clearly spent some time together. Where their relationship will go is still a mystery.

What we have heard about Joker 2, however, is that it is supposedly a musical sequel that sees Lady Gaga suiting up as Joker’s infamous better (worse?) half, Harley Quinn. Though the musical elements are still unconfirmed, it would make sense considering Lady Gaga’s casting. Filming is currently underway in New York with rumors pointing to a story that largely takes place in Arkham Asylum. Hopefully, it won’t be long before we see exactly what Joker: Folie à Deux is. Until then, expect Joker 2 to premiere in theaters on October 4, 2024.