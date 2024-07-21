All Major Voice Actors & Cast List For Batman: Caped Crusader

Batman: Caped Crusader is set to be a retro interpretation of the Dark Knight, featuring new versions of some of the hero’s classic rogues. Here are all of the major characters in Batman: Caped Crusader and the cast behind their voices.

All Major Voice Actors in Batman: Caped Crusader

Hamish Linklater as Batman/Bruce Wayne

Joining the long list of actors who have played Batman is Hamish Linklater, a Shakespearean-trained actor who is well versed in the Bard’s works, having played Hamlet in numerous productions. That’s not to say that he has never been in a movie or TV show before. Far from it. Most people may know Hamish from his appearances as Father Paul in Midnight Mass, Clark Debussy in FX’s Legion, or Matthew in The New Adventures of Old Christine. Batman: Caped Crusader appears to be his first animated series, so we’ll see how this classically trained actor approaches a voice-only role.

Christina Ricci as Catwoman/ Selina Kyle

Stepping into the role of Batman’s love interest/rival is none other than Wednesday Addams herself, Christina Ricci. While people may be most familiar with her early acting years thanks to the Addams Family duology of films in the ’90s, she’s also had a very healthy career as an adult actress, mostly in the realm of television. One of her most recent roles that earned her plenty of critical acclaim was in Yellowjackets, where she plays Misty Quigly and received an Emmy nomination for her performance. Surprisingly, this also isn’t her first foray into the world of DC Comics, however. Back in 2023, she appeared in a scripted Spotify series called Harley Quinn and the Joker: Sound Mind where she played Harley Quinn for all seven episodes.

Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn

Jamie Chung plays a unique interpretation of Harley Quinn, one who is not only Asian in descent but also isn’t tied to or reliant on the Joker. While Chung’s career didn’t exactly start off on the strongest note, with roles like Chi-Chi from Dragonball Evolution and Amber from Sucker Punch, her breakout role came in Big Hero 6, where she was voiced the team’s cool-headed and athletic Go Go Tomago. From there, she appeared in shows like Lovecraft Country, Gotham, and The Gifted, and even appeared in an animated short film where she voiced an interpretation of Neil Gaiman’s Death from The Sandman. Clearly, she’s no stranger to voice acting, and her take on Harley Quinn is sure to be interesting.

Diedrich Bader as Harvey Dent/Two-Face

Rounding out the main cast of Batman: Caped Crusader is Diedrich Bader as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. Diedrich is no stranger to working on DC projects, having voiced multiple DC characters over the course of his long career. Not only has he played Batman in shows like Batman: The Brave and the Bold and Harley Quinn, but he voiced Guy Gardner in the short-lived Green Lantern series, Lux Luthor in Superman: Red Son, and Booster Gold in Justice League Action. Personally, I’m most familiar with his grizzled tone of voice thanks to him voicing the over-the-top badass that is Hoss Delgado from The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy.

All Other Major Actors And Cast In Batman: Caped Crusader

While those are the main characters that have been confirmed to appear in Batman: Caped Crusader, several other voice actors will appear in minor roles. Here is a complete list of those whose characters are known so far:

Jason Watkins as Alfred Pennyworth

Bumper Robinson as Lucius Fox

Michelle C. Bonilla as Renee Montoya

Krystal Joy Brown as Barbara Gordon

Eric Morgan Stuart as Commissioner Gordon

While those are all of the actors with confirmed roles, several others have been cast, but we don’t know who they will be playing at this time. These actors are Haley Joel Osment, David Krumholtz, Toby Stephens, Mckenna Grace, Minnie Driver, Tom Kenny, Reid Scott, John DiMaggio, Gary Anthony Williams, and Dan Donohue.

And those are the main voice actors for Batman: Caped Crusader!

