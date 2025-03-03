Complete Arcane Lineage Class Tier List and Guide – Base, Sub and Super Classes Ranked [LIGHT AND DARK]

In Arcane Lineage, Classes define your entire playstyle, determining your abilities, strengths, and progression in the game. Starting with Base Classes, players can advance into powerful Sub Classes and eventually reach elite Super Classes, each offering unique skills and combat advantages. Mastering the right class path is essential for survival and dominance, making Class selection one of the most crucial decisions in Arcane Lineage. For the most optimal results, follow along with our Arcane Lineage Class tier list and guide

Arcane Lineage Base Classes

There are the classes you can become when first starting the game. When you reach level 5, you will be able to choose one and upgrade it. However, you can put specialization points into your desired stat even before reaching level 5, so you can prepare for your Base Class. Each Base Class is unique and good at a certain area of battle, so make sure to think carefully.

Base Class Tier List

The Base Class tier list, as can be seen here, is very polarizing. But the tier list does not go below a B, and that is because none of these classes are bad. Any of these classes can be used and upgraded in the harsh world of Arcane Lineage. That said, Thief is by far the strongest one, and below we will explain why in detail.

Base Class List

Below is a detailed list of all Base Classes in Arcane Lineage:

Base Classes Abilities and Costs Description Active Abilities:

• Stab (50 gold)

– Cost: 1

– Cooldown: 2

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 6

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: Inflicts Bleed



• Pocket Sand (50 gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 3

– Type: Physical

– Damage: N/A

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: Inflicts Blindness



Passive Abilities:

• Thievery (50 gold)

– Gain increased gold from all sources.



• Agile (50 gold)

– Sprint speed increased. The main focus of the Thief class is fast combat, quickly engaging and disengaging enemies. They use their skills to disorient their foes and make them bleed with their dagger. This class is considered to be the best starting class in Arcane Lineage. The cost of their abilities is also not as expensive as some others, making this class even better. Active Abilities:

• Pommel Strike (50 gold)

– Cost: 1

– Cooldown: 3

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 7

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: Chance to stun



• Double Slash (50 gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 4

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 5 x 2

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: N/A



Passive Abilities:

• Sword Training (50 gold)

– Your Sword weapon damage is permanently increased.



• Swift Fighter (50 gold)

– Dodging successfully grants you a short speed buff. Slayer is a mid-range, hard-hitting class. It scales very well with physical damage and STR. They use their spear to inflict poison on their foes and deal bursts of damage. Dodging with this class grants you a speed boost, making them very agile and versatile in battle. Active Abilities:

• Barrage (55 gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 5

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 3.33 x 3

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: N/A



• Endure (55 gold)

– Cost: 1

– Cooldown: 5

– Type: Physical

– Duration: 2 Turns

– Scaling: N/A

– Effect: Gain 25% increased Damage Resist



Passive Abilities:

• Fighting Prowess (55 gold)

– Your Cestus weapon damage is permanently increased.



• Iron Body (55 gold)

– Takes less damage while blocking. A very tanky and melee-combat focused class. They use their fists to break through the enemies’ defences and use their strong bodies to block enemy attacks. This class has the unique benefit of taking less damage while blocking, so tanking is much easier. High STR scaling allows this class to wield its Cestus weapon with ease. Active Abilities:

• Pommel Strike (50 gold)

– Cost: 1

– Cooldown: 3

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 7

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: Chance to stun



• Double Slash (50 gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 4

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 5 x 2

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: N/A



Passive Abilities:

• Sword Training (50 gold)

– Your Sword weapon damage is permanently increased.



• Strength Training (50 gold)

– Your block par size is increased. Warrior is a high-damage class with many burst abilities. Their attacks are so heavy that they have a chance to stun the enemy for a few seconds.

They scale with physical damage and STR, using the sword as their main weapon. Active Abilities:

• Magic Missile (40 gold)

– Cost: 0

– Cooldown: 0

– Type: Magic

– Damage: 6

– Scaling: ARC

– Effect: Changes color based on your Soul Color.



Passive Abilities:

• Scholar Training (40 gold)

– Your Staff weapon damage is permanently increased.



• Coward (40 gold)

– Gain increased escape chance. Enemies will target you less. The Wizard is unique in that it has only one active ability. They focus on attacking from afar and providing support. Specialization in the Arcane allows them to deal a lot of damage at short intervals. Sadly, they are wounded very easily as they have no way to defend themself and are left wide open while casting their magic. This is balanced in a way by their abilities costing less than other classes. We can see that, sadly, not all Base Classes were created equal. The Thief and Slayer Classes are leagues better than the others, but that does not mean that the others do not have a use. For example, the Wizard Class is mostly a gimmick class, but if mastered, it can be stronger than all the others. Make sure to choose the correct class for your playstyle, as more class slots will cost you.

Arcane Lineage Sub Classes

Sub Class is available after reaching level 5. There are not many of them, but they make up for it with their incredible versitility and power. You can experiment with them as you wish since they can be changed at any time by talking to a Sub Class Trainer.

Sub Class Tier List

This Tier List is short, as there are currently only 3 Sub Classes in Arcane Lineage. But quantity is not always the most important thing. Each of these Sub Classes brings a unique and powerful side to your already established character. Some are good at offense, some support, and some even economics.

Sub Class List

Here are the abilities and explanations of why these Sub Classes are so good and what their main use is in and outside of battle:

Sub Class Abilities and Costs Description Active Abilities:

• Latir Minor (400 gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 10

– Type: N/A

– Duration: 4 Turns

– Scaling: N/A

– Effect: Increase your team’s damage by 5%, reduce incoming damage by 5%, and give your team small health regeneration.



• Rebanar Major (400 gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 10

– Type: N/A

– Duration: N/A

– Scaling: N/A

– Effect: The enemies are Vulnerable for four and Blind for three turns.



Passive Abilities:

• Curar Forte (Utility Item) (400 gold)

– Sacrifice 3% of your total health to heal your team for 6% of their total health. Be careful, as this ability can kill you. Bards are the best at supporting their team, as they have both buffs for your allies and debuffs for the enemies. What separates Bards from other supports is that all their buffs/debuffs are AOE, meaning they hit everyone. This allows them to be more effective with their abilities and help your team when it matters the most. They also possess Curar Forte, the best party heal in the game. But be careful, as abilities that take your own health do not have a limiter and can kill you if you are not paying attention. Active Abilities:

• Dangerous Mixture (200 gold + 1 Small Health Potion)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 6

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 5

– Scaling: STR/ARC

– Effect: Apply 3 random debuffs to the target. This attack cannot be dodged or blocked.



Passive Abilities:

• Iron Gut (200 gold + 1 Ferrus Skin Potion)

– Reduce the self-damaging effects of potions, allowing you to drink more of the same type.



• Create Cauldron (Utility Item) (200 gold + 1 Invisibility Potion)

– Get a skill that allows you to spawn a cauldron anywhere.



• Certified (200 gold)

– You can sell potions and ingredients to the apothercary for money. A specialized Sub Class focused on making and using potions. These potions can deal damage, apply buffs and debuffs, and make you a pretty penny. After a bit of leveling, you will be able to spawn a cauldron anywhere, allowing you to make potions on the go. These potions can also be sold to the Apothecary for a high price, so this class is good for economic purposes even outside of battle. To unlock the Alchemist’s full potential, you will need to prepare a few potions. You need three different potions to unlock all abilities. Active Abilities:

• Mark (250 gold + Mushroom Cap)

– Cost: 1

– Cooldown: 2

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 7

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: If an enemy is killed by this, they are added to your Bestiary. This attack cannot be dodged or blocked.



• Expose (250 gold + Restless Fragment)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 6

– Type: Physical

– Duration: 4 Turns

– Scaling: N/A

– Effect: You mark an enemy, increasing their Weakness by 2x.



Passive Abilities:

• Bestiary (Utility Item) (Free)

– Gain the Bestiary. The Bestiary lets you see the information about enemies you previously killed in battle. Enemies registered to the Bestiary using the Mark ability will have better item drop rates in the future.



• Sneak (250 Gold + Sand Core)

– You can crouch, moving slowly to avoid enemy encounters. While you crouch, you continuously take damage. Be careful, as this ability can kill you. The Beastmaster is an extremely versatile Sub Class, allowing for many different play styles. Its main goal is to get more loot and item drops from mobs. By registering monsters into your Bestiary, you gain more information about them. And once you unlock the Mark ability, you will be able to get extra loot upon killing enemies. If used correctly, this class can give you very rare items and allow you to progress through the game much faster than other Sub Classes. The Beastmaster can also be used as a support, weakening and exposing enemies’ weak points for yourself and your team. Choosing the correct Sub Class for your character is extremely important, so choose carefully. All three of these options bring something special to the table, so do not be afraid to experiment. The Alchemist and Beastmaster are good for getting money and items, so consider that if you are low on funds or are aiming to get something expensive.

Arcane Lineage Super Classes

Super Classes are unlocked on level 15 and are the most powerful form in the game. They all have unique abilities that build on their Base Class counterpart, allowing for versatile and fun gameplay. They are quite expensive to get and upgrade, so make sure you have enough gold before getting them. They are also taught by different Super Class Trainers, making it somewhat difficult to obtain them.

Super Classes Tier List

Classes like Martial Artist get a very polarizing spread in this case, being the best and the worst in their respective niches. On the opposite side of the spectrum, the Slayer Super Classes are all high tier and are some of the best choices in the game. Choosing the right Super Class to upgrade to can be difficult, so let’s take a look at all the details below.

Super Classes List

All Super Classes have unique damage types, passives, and scaling. We will delve deep and see which Super Class is the best for your playstyle:

Super Classes Abilities and Costs Description Active Abilities:

• Blazing Barrage (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 5

– Type: Fire

– Damage: 2.1 x 8

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: Multi-hit barrage that can inflict Burn.



• Fire Sutra (400 Gold)

– Cost: 1

– Cooldown: 6

– Type: Fire

– Duration: N/A

– Scaling: N/A

– Effect: Empower your or your allies’ weapon with the power of fire, giving the weapon a chance to inflict Burn.



• Flame Drop (400 Gold)

– Cost: 3

– Cooldown: 5

– Type: Fire

– Damage: 15

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: Burse of fire deamage, also damages adjacent enemies.



• Holy Mantra (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 6

– Type: Holy

– Duration: N/A

– Scaling: N/A

– Effect: Give yourself or an ally a Defense and Resist buff.



Passive Abilities:

• Blessed Fists (400 Gold)

– Much stronger block and increased overall healing.



The Monk is undoubtedly the strongest Super Class in Arcane Lineage. He has Heals, Shields, Burst Damage, and Buffs. He is a specialized tank that dishes out some formidable damage while also buffing himself and his allies. On top of everything, his attacks apply Burn, which is very effective on most enemies in the game. Active Abilities:

• Rending Barrage (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 5

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 3.5 x 3 + 3.5 if Bleeding

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: Perform 3 fast attacks on an enemy, shredding them. If the enemy is bleeding, deal bonus damage and heal yourself.



• Blood Eruption (400 Gold)

– Cost: 3

– Cooldown: 9

– Type: Magic

– Damage: 16

– Scaling: STR/ARC

– Effect: Sacrifice a bit of health to devastate all enemies in an AOE explosion of blood.



• Bloody Burst (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 5

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 2.5 x 4

– Scaling: STR/ARC

– Effect: Stab yourself, creating 4 blood shards for each enemy. Fire the blood shards at each enemy for an AOE burst.



Passive Abilities:

• Blood Berserk (400 Gold)

– Increase your damage for each 1% of health missing. 1.5x damage at 50% health.



• Deranged Fighter (400 Gold)

– Debuffs make you go Berserk. This Super Class prides itself on massive damage spikes and incredible AOE attacks. The lower health they are, the more damage they do. Their Berserk mode boosts their damage and resistance even further. The Impaler has some of the highest damage possible, depending on their buffs. Active Abilities:

• Head Splitter (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 5

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 16

– Scaling: ARC

– Effect: Jump onto an enemy and do a devastating attack. This attack inflicts Vulnerable for 2 turns.



• Darklight Drain (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2 (or more)

– Cooldown: 7

– Type: Dark

– Damage: 2 x All Available Energy

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: This attack does more damage the more energy you have.



• Rage Empower (400 Gold)

– Cost: 1

– Cooldown: 7

– Type: Physical

– Duration: 5 Turns

– Scaling: N/A

– Effect: Enter a blind rage that gives you a x1.377 damage multiplier. Your defenses are slightly lowered in this state.



Passive Abilities:

• Greatsword Training (400 Gold)

– Allows you to buy and use the Greatsword.



• Bloodlust (400 Gold)

– Get 10% increased damage whenever you kill an enemy and a 40% damage increase when below 30% health. Berserkers are mindless killing machines, disregarding their own safety for more damage. Like the Impaler, the lower their health is, the more damage they do. The Berserker also has a unique trick: they get scaling damage buffs for each enemy they defeat. Active Abilities:

• Call Skeleton (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 8

– Type: Dark

– Damage: N/A

– Scaling: ARC

– Effect: Summon a Skeleton to fight for you.



• Darklight Drain (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 5

– Type: Dark

– Damage: 6

– Scaling: ARC

– Effect: Lift an enemy into the air, draining their life. This energy heals you and your summons for 150% of the damage dealt.



• Raise Dead (400 Gold)

– Cost: 3

– Cooldown: 25

– Type: Dark

– Damage: 12

– Scaling: ARC

– Effect: Choose a dead ally to revive. They come back to the battle with 40% HP.



Passive Abilities:

• Dark Caster (400 Gold)

– Chance to get more energy per turn.



• Death Syphon (400 Gold)

– Killing an enemy heals you and gives you a short burst of speed. The Necromancer Super Class is the best non-STR class in the game. They summon Skeletons, drain enemies, and, most importantly, they revive their fallen allies, giving them a unique advantage compared to all other Super Classes. They get more energy per turn, meaning they can cast magic more often for maximum damage output. Active Abilities:

• Cleansing Prayer (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 5

– Type: Holy

– Damage: 0

– Scaling: Outgoing healing.

– Effect: Cleanse all debuffs.



• Holy Grace (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 5

– Type: Holy

– Damage: 0

– Scaling: STR/ARC

– Effect: A massive heal scaling with STR and ARC (ARC primarily)



• Light Burst (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 5

– Type: Holy

– Damage: 9

– Scaling: ARC

– Effect: A burst AOE attack that inflicts Blindness on all enemies. This attack cannot be dodged.



Passive Abilities:

• Graceful Returns (400 Gold)

– Healing an ally gives you a buff.



• Holy Emissary (400 Gold)

– Increase all healing by 50% The Saint is a healing machine, cleansing and healing their allies without any drawback. When they heal an ally, they become buffed, dealing more damage and becoming more tanky. They also have an incredible utility tool, the Light Burst, that blinds all enemies. Active Abilities:

• Impaling Strike (400 Gold)

– Cost: 1

– Cooldown: 4

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 14

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: Thrust your blade into an enemy, inflicting 2 Bleeds.



• Flowing Dance (400 Gold)

– Cost: 3

– Cooldown: 6

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 1.35 x 8

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: Leap into the air, doing a dance of blades, continuously damaging an enemy.



• Simple Domain (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 6

– Type: Physical

– Damage: N/A

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: Enter a stance that counters any enemy that attacks you.



Passive Abilities:

• Dual Blader (400 Gold)

– Allows you to dual-wield blades, making you more proficient with them.



• Parry Training (400 Gold)

– You get a chance to Parry attacks when blocking. Blade Dancers are unique in that they can wield 2 weapons at the same time for maximum damage output. This Super Class has incredible damage, AOE, and even defensive options. They can Parry attacks and deal damage back to the opponents when they attack. Active Abilities:

• Blaze (400 Gold)

– Cost: 1

– Cooldown: 5

– Type: Fire

– Damage: 7

– Scaling: ARC

– Effect: Perform a wave of fire that hits all enemies.



• Lightning Crash (400 Gold)

– Cost: 3

– Cooldown: 7

– Type: Magic

– Damage: 14

– Scaling: ARC

– Effect: Do an AOE lightning attack that has a chance to stun enemies.



• Gale Uplift (400 Gold)

– Cost: 3

– Cooldown: 12

– Type: nature

– Duration: 4 Turns

– Scaling: N/A

– Effect: Give your team increased speed and a chance to dodge attacks. Lower the enemies’ chance to block and dodge.



Passive Abilities:

• Elemental Master (400 Gold)

– You take less elemental damage.



• Caster (400 Gold)

– Chance to get extra energy per turn. This Super Class is primarily focused on elemental magic, having a versitile kit that allows them to play in many ways. They have AOE burns, AOE stuns, and even team buffs. They get a lot of energy per turn, allowing them to overwhelm the enemy with constant barrages of elemental devastation. Active Abilities:

• Holy Crash (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 6

– Type: Holy

– Damage: 11

– Scaling: STR/END

– Effect: Deal a little amount of damage to all enemies, aggroing them onto yourself for 2 turns.



• Pure Resonation (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 9

– Type: Holy

– Duration: 5 Turns

– Scaling: N/A

– Effect: Bless your allies with a 20% Damage Reduction buff and grant them 1.5% of their max HP as regen.



• Sacred Call (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 7

– Type: Holy

– Duration: 3 Turns

– Scaling: N/A

– Effect: Bless an ally with 15% Damage Reduction and a damage-reflecting shield that returns 30% of all melee damage.



Passive Abilities:

• Enduring Fighter (400 Gold)

– Take greatly reduced damage.



• Shieled Training (400 Gold)

– You can use a Shield, which increases your block window and reduces incoming damage. Paladins are a very tanky, durable Super Class that also deals incredible damage with low cooldowns. They also have buffs in their kit, making their allies very tanky. too. They possess a shield, which makes them easier to hit, but in turn grants them some incredible defensive options. Active Abilities:

• Rallying Shout (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 7

– Type: Physical

– Duration: 4 Turns

– Scaling: N/A

– Effect: Give all your allies a damage, speed, and defense buff. This ability also draws aggro.



• Discharge (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 4

– Type: Magic

– Damage: 10

– Scaling: STR/SPD

– Effect: An AOE ability that has a chance to stun.



• Empowered Pierce (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 6

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 14

– Scaling: STR/SPD

– Effect: Pierce an enemy, dealing devastating damage. This attack has a chance to stun.



Passive Abilities:

• Rooted Fighter (400 Gold)

– You can use a Shield, which increases your block window and reduces incoming damage.



• Poised Slayer (400 Gold)

– Dodges and Blocks recover your health. Healing is decreased based on how high your SPD stat is. Lancers use their long spears and their trusty shields to be an all-around powerhouse. They also have an AOE stun, a single target stun, and an AOE party damage buff. They also recover health when they block or dodge an attack, making them that much harder to kill. Active Abilities:

• Slash Barrage (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 5

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 5

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: Slash the enemy 3 times, dealing extra damage if the enemy is bleeding.



• Poison Trap (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 7

– Type: Poison

– Damage: 5

– Scaling: STR/SPD

– Effect: An AOE ability that has a chance to stun.



• Empowered Pierce (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 6

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 14

– Scaling: STR/LUCK

– Effect: A Poison trap that lasts 2 turns. Can activate 3 times before breaking.



Passive Abilities:

• Blader (400 Gold)

– Your daggers deal more damage and infict Bleed on enemies.



• Advanced Thief (400 Gold)

– Become better at looting your enemies, getting better items. Lancers use their long spears and their trusty shields to be an all-around powerhouse. They also have an AOE stun, a single target stun, and an AOE party damage buff. They also recover health when they block or dodge an attack, making them that much harder to kill. Active Abilities:

• Call Darkbeast (400 Gold)

– Cost: 1

– Cooldown: 4

– Type: Dark

– Damage: N/A

– Scaling: ARC

– Effect: Summon a Darkbeast to fight for you. Consume darkcores to empower it.



• Dark Smite (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 4

– Type: Dark

– Damage: 2 x 4

– Scaling: ARC

– Effect: Strike the enemy 4 times, empowered by your Crit chance.



• Darkcore Eruption (400 Gold)

– Cost: 1

– Cooldown: 4

– Type: Dark

– Duration: N/A

– Scaling: ARC

– Effect: Damages and debuffs an enemy, scaling with the number of darkcores consumed.



Passive Abilities:

• Darkborne (400 Gold)

– Critical attacks create darkcores. Your Strike scales with ARC.



• Spirit Wraith (400 Gold)

– When below 40% HP, your summons become empowered and gain lifesteal. Dark Wraiths specialize in summoning, specifically summoning a Darkbeast. The Darkbeast scales with the amount of darkcores consumed, meaning it has incredible potential. They have a lot of damage and debuff options, making them a versatile and fun option for anyu Active Abilities:

• Flourish (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 6

– Type: Nature

– Damage: 9

– Scaling: ARC/SPD

– Effect: Damages all enemies in an AOE burst and lowers their defense. Raise your Speed and Aggro for 1 turn.



• Perennial Canopy (400 Gold)

– Cost: 3

– Cooldown: 12

– Type: Nature

– Damage: 3

– Scaling: ARC/SPD

– Effect: Start a rain that deals damage to all enemies for 4 turns.



• Stinger (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 4

– Type: Poison

– Damage: 7

– Scaling: ARC/SPD

– Effect: Deals damage to all enemies, inflicting them with Poison and Vulnerable.



• Enrichment (400 Gold)

– Cost: 1

– Cooldown: 5

– Type: Nature

– Duration: 3 Turns

– Scaling: N/A

– Effect: Give your allies +2 Regeneration, a 12.5% Damage buff, and Vulnerable to target enemy.



Passive Abilities:

• Verdant Archer (400 Gold)

– Dodges and Crits give you a Damage and Speed boost that stacks. Your Strikes scale with Arcane. Rangers focus on overpowering their enemies with the power of nature. They have AOE attacks that poison all enemies, as well as lower their defense. They are very fast and usually attack first in a fight, giving them the edge over the enemy. Active Abilities:

• Shadow Form (400 Gold)

– Cost: 1

– Cooldown: 7

– Type: Dark

– Duration: 2 Turns

– Scaling: N/A

– Effect: Become invisible, dealing more damage with your next attack. You are untargetable while this is active.



• Poison Fan (400 Gold)

– Cost: 3

– Cooldown: 7

– Type: Poison

– Damage: 3.5 x 3

– Scaling: STR/ARC

– Effect: Throws out a fan of poisoned daggers, hitting 3 enemies.



• Stealth Strike (400 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 6

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 10

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: Teleport behind a target, stabbing them in the back. This attack inflicts 2 stacks of Cursed if the target is poisoned.



Passive Abilities:

• Shadow (400 Gold)

– Chance to phase through attacks.



• Poisoner (400 Gold)

– Critical attacks apply Poison. This Super Class is focused on killing the enemy without being seen. They can become invisible and deal bonus damage when not being seen by enemies. They also have AOE options, but their main objective is to quickly kill a single target. Active Abilities:

• Dark Glare (750 Gold)

– Cost: 1

– Cooldown: 4

– Type: Dark

– Damage: 7

– Scaling: ARC

– Effect: Inclift an enemy with 2 Weakened, 3 Vulnerable, and 2 Blinded effects.



• Abyss Anchor (750 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 11

– Type: Hex

– Duration: 3 Turns

– Scaling: N/A

– Effect: Remove 2 energy from the target and prevent energy gain.



• Inverse Abyss (750 Gold)

– Cost: 3

– Cooldown: 6

– Type: Hex

– Damage: 0

– Scaling: N/A

– Effect: Set a trap that redirects all debuffs aimed at your team to the enemy team.



Passive Abilities:

• Inverse Flaws (750 Gold)

– Gain bonuses from being debuffed.



• Tactician (750 Gold)

– Start fights prepared, applying 3 stacks of Vulnerable on all enemies. The Hexer class is focused on debuffing and disabling their enemies’ magic. They have good options for disruption and also gain stat bonuses when being debuffed themselves. They have a unique trait that allows them to make enemies Vulnerable when the battle starts. Active Abilities:

• Crushing Strike (750 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 6

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 9

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: Inflict the enemy with 3 stacks of Vulnerable.



• Party Table (750 Gold)

– Cost: 2

– Cooldown: 4

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 1.5 x 7

– Scaling: STR

– Effect: Spin around, dealing bursts of damage to all enemies.



• Burst Combo (750Gold)

– Cost: 3

– Cooldown: 6

– Type: Physical

– Damage: 2.5 x 4

– Scaling: STR/LUCK

– Effect: Perform a 4-hit combo on an enemy. This attack deals bonus damage if the enemy is Vulnerable.



Passive Abilities:

• Crusher (750 Gold)

– Become empowered when applying negative effects. This damage buff lasts 3 turns.



• Bruiser(750 Gold)

– Gain increased Speed and Defense when below 50% HP. This Super Class specializes in overwhelming damage and defense. They apply debuffs on an enemy and gain increased stats when they do. They also gain increased speed and defense when low HP, making them quite hard to kill. Some Super Classes have health-based scaling, some have incredible speed, and some have very high burst damage and AOE. Sadly, not all of them are on the same level, and some stand out more than others. The Brawler is fun but has low stats and influence compared to others, making it unviable. The Monk, which is from the same evolution tree, is the best because of its Fire attacks and ability to buff the entire team. Consult this list carefully when choosing a Super Class, as they are very expensive to upgrade, and it can take you a while to change them if you don’t like the one you chose.

How to Train Classes and Level Up

The Elementalist Super Class Trainer, Landrum

To train your Classes up and evolve them to a higher form, you need to find Class Trainers. They are scattered around the world, in towns and villages, but also in the wilderness. They can be quite hard to locate, so make sure you are well-informed before heading out to find them.

That is all for our Arcane Lineage Complete Class tier list and guide. Looking for more information? Check out our other guides to ensure your survival in the harsh wilderness.

