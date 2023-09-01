Movies & TVNews

Arcane Season 2 Release Window Revealed

League of Legends show Arcane officially has a release window for Season 2.

According to @LeagueOfLeaks on X, it was revealed at the 2024 Tencent Video V Vision Conference that Arcane Season 2 will release at some point in winter 2024. While that’s quite a long time to wait, it’s noteworthy that the animation process is extremely time intensive, which can lead to longer delays between seasons, especially for newer series and less-tested intellectual properties.

The first season of Arcane hit Netflix in 2021 and was a smash-hit with both League of Legends fans and non-gamers alike. It was one of those video game-based series that had a lot of appeal, and even friends of mine who’d never tried League of Legends wanted to talk to me — a profoundly awful League of Legends player that’s been the target of much anger in matches — about the series. The show was genuinely great, and it’s nice to finally have an update on when we can actually expect more to drop.

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, Arcane Season 1 is available to stream now on Netflix. The series so far has nine episodes, and if you haven’t seen them — seriously, go check them out.

    0