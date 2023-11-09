Arcane Season 2’s Release Window Officially Revealed

Netflix has officially confirmed a November 2024 release window for season 2 of its award-winning League of Legends adaptation, Arcane.

The announcement came today as part of the streamer’s annual Geeked Week celebration event, which provides prospective viewers of what is in store for the coming year. Despite a brief panel discussion, no other details about the upcoming season were revealed.

We did, however, get a tiny teaser of new animation, featuring protagonist Jinx silhouetted against a lurid red background. Check it out for yourself:

Today’s release window confirmation for Arcane season 2 confirms and solidifies an earlier tease that had the show pencilled in for a winter 2024 launch. With that, the new season will drop more or less exactly three years on from the first. It will pick up where that season left off, continuing the conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and the undercity of Zaun, as well as the growing divide between sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell).

The first season is widely regarded as one of the best video game adaptations ever made, eventually going on to win an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program in 2022 and Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2022.

The series is part of Riot Games’ ongoing push to diversify the League of Legends franchise beyond its origins as a MOBA, which so far also includes a whole range of spin-off games, the most recent of which is Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story.