Arise Crossover Best Shadows (Beta)

Arise Crossover is out in its Beta state, and while there isn’t much of it available, you can still get a really good taste of what’s about to come. The game revolves around you defeating enemies and then “arising” those enemies as your shadows that will fight by your side.

Recommended Videos

Since the game is all about these shadows, and seeing how not all of them are the same, we wanted to help you out with our Arise Crossover Best Shadows.

Best Arise Crossover Shadows

Screenshot by The Escapist

Currently, there are only three islands in Arise Crossover:

Leveling Island (Solo Leveling)

Grass Village (Naruto)

Brum Island (One Piece)

When you first spawn, you’ll be by yourself, and you’ll need to defeat any enemy you come across (without units) until you manage to arise a team of four shadows. Once you have a team of four, the game expects you to continuously fight more enemies, level up your shadow, and mix and match new recruits to see which ones are the strongest. In reality, there is only unit on each island worth arising, only topped by that islands Dungeon (Boss) unit. This is essentially the loop

Visit an island

Fight and recruit shadows of the strongest unit until a dungeon portal spawns

until a dungeon portal spawns Visit the Dungeon

Recruit the Dungeon Boss

Rinse and repeat until you’re strong enough to move to the next island

To save you the trouble of figuring out which units are the best, we made this guide.

Arise Crossover Best Shadows – Solo Leveling

Screenshot by The Escapist

The best shadow to recruit on Solo Leveling island is Largalgan. You can find this rank D unit just near the entrance to the highway on the very opposite end of the island from where you first spawn. You likely won’t be able to recruit him just yet, so either level up your team or Rank E Shadows a bit, or wait for someone else to fight him and join in (group farming work wonders in Arise Crossover). Once you’re strong enough to take him out, keep pummeling him until you have four rank D Shadows (you may even get lucky and get a rank C Shadow unit).

We recommend leveling these units up a bit (by fighting the same Largalgan you’ve been farming this whole time) before you tackle your first dungeon. When you feel like your team can do a good amount of damage, look for a dungeon portal.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Look for the dungeon portal (it can spawn on a few locations), and head inside (it will be a rank D dungeon, so you should be fine). Inside the dungeon, you need to clear all the enemies before the timer runs out. If you do this successfully, you can recruit Vermilion (Rank C). You will only get one, but you can always repeat the dungeon to get more.

After this, you can either save for a boat and move to the next island, or you can keep recruiting more Vermilion (Rank C) shadows; it’s up to you.

Arise Crossover Best Shadows – Naruto

Screenshot by The Escapist

When you get to Grass Village, we recommend recruiting Rank C Black Crows for your team to replace other Rank D units (probably Largalgans). There is a strong Level 25 – 30 Black Crow in front of the three red huts (he is bigger than most of them). Even though this guy normally drops Rank D units, we really need those Rank C ones, which are pretty rare.

Keep fighting this enemy until a Dungeon Portal Spawns in the Grass Village (this will be a rank C Dungeon). Now, by our account, you likely won’t be able to finish the dungeon on your own if you still have rank D units (or low rank C units); however, you should still go ahead and do it.

Even if you fail to reach the boss, you still get to fight and recruit a bunch of good units, (especially those Rank C Black Crows). So, definitely use the opportunity to train a bit. This happened to us and, even though we didn’t get to the end, we managed to recruit quite a team that easily got us through the dungeon the next time.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Boss of the dungeon, DOR, who is also going to be Rank C. We recommend you stay on Naruto Island until you recruit at least one DOR or until you can afford the best weapon.

Arise Crossover Best Shadows – One Piece

Image via Arise Crossover Trello Board

The Strongest Shadow you can recruit (outside of dungeons) on Brum Island is Light Admiral. Just like on Naruto Island, he will drop lower-ranked Shadow units (Rank E, and D), but what you really need to aim for are the Rank C ones. Try to get an entire team of new Rank C units before you tackle the Brum Island Dungeon, but even if you can’t, you should still do it for the XP and to recruit more units.

Image via Arise Crossover Trello Board

Inside the Brum Island dungeon is Mifalcon Shadow, currently the strongest shadow unit in the game. Once you recruit him (He will be Rank C as well), you should probably go ahead and continue farming Brum Island until another Dungeon Spawns.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun repeatedly fighting enemies that don’t fight back. If you need a quick jump-start, check out our Arise Crossover codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy