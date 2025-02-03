ARK: Survival Ascended Content Roadmap 2025-2026

With another year arriving, ARK: Survival Ascended players can expect new content from the game. Here’s an overview of the upcoming content roadmap for ARK: Survival Ascended.

Recommended Videos

ARK: Survival Ascended Content Roadmap for 2025–2026

Here is the rough content roadmap you can expect from ARK: Survival Ascended for 2025 to 2026:

March 2025: ASA Unreal Engine 5.5 update

ASA Unreal Engine 5.5 update April 2025: Free Ragnarok Ascended, Free Bison, and a Fantastic Tame

Free Ragnarok Ascended, Free Bison, and a Fantastic Tame June 2025: A new premium map

A new premium map August 2025: Free Valguero Ascended, a community-voted free creature, and Fantastic Tame

Free Valguero Ascended, a community-voted free creature, and Fantastic Tame April 2026: Free Genesis Ascended Part 1 and Bob’s True Tales Part 1

Free Genesis Ascended Part 1 and Bob’s True Tales Part 1 August 2026: Free Genesis Ascended Part 2 and Bob’s True Tales Part 2

Free Genesis Ascended Part 2 and Bob’s True Tales Part 2 December 2026: Free Fjordur Ascended with a community-voted free creature

The biggest one here is arguably the ASA Unreal Engine 5.5 update. Studio Wildcard has been working to enable players to download DLC packs individually to avoid massive install sizes. The developer is still planning on adding Nvidia Frame Generation to make the gameplay smoother.

In addition to new Fantastic Tames and other creatures, the developer is also working on a premium map set to launch in June 2025. Do note that players will need to purchase this new paid DLC. Not much is known about the map yet, but Studio Wildcard plans to share more information in the coming months.

In 2026, fans can expect to receive Free Genesis Ascended and Bob’s True Tales Parts One and Two. Players will also receive three Fantastic Tames, which the developer will release throughout the year. Additionally, the game will get a community-voted free creature, so make sure you’re active on the forums if you want to participate.

Related: All Ark Survival Ascended Console Commands & Cheats Listed

Bug Fixes

In addition to adding new content, Studio Wildcard is also focusing on fixing bugs in ARK: Survival Ascended. The studio assures players that it has been listening to the community’s feedback. Here are the biggest issues they plan to tackle:

Creature spawning issues

Battle rig functionality

Crash fixes

General improvements

Fixing exploits

That’s everything you need to know about ARK: Survival Ascended content roadmap for 2025 to 2026.

Ark: Survival Ascended is available on PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy