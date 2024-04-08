Category:
Video Games
All Ark Survival Ascended Console Commands & Cheats Listed

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Apr 7, 2024 09:31 pm
Image Source: Studio Wildcard

Ark: Survival Ascended can be a pretty brutal experience overall, but the good news is that there are ways around even the toughest challenges. Here’s a complete list of console commands and cheats you can use in Ark: Survival Ascended on all platforms.

All Console Commands in Ark: Survival Ascended

There are a total 34 console commands you can make use of in Ark: Survival Ascended. These allow you to do a variety of things like changing the time of day, adding resources to your game, and adjusting your stats. We’ve put together a table of all the console commands and cheats down below, along with a brief description of what they do.

Console CommandEffect
addexperience [number]Gain the stipulated amount of experience points.
changesize [number]Change the size of your character.
dotameTame a targeted dinosaur.
enemyinvisibleAllows your character to become invisible to enemies even during combat.
flyAllows your character to fly across and above the map.
forcetameTame a targeted dinosaur and allows you to ride it without a saddle.
forcetameaoe [radius]Tames all dinosaurs within the stated area.
ghostAllows your character to pass through solid objects.
giveallmeatGenerates every type of meat.
givearmorset [tier] [quality]Gives you an armor set according to the specified tier and quality.
givecolorsGenerates every type of dye.
givecreativemodeActivates Creative Mode.
givecreativemodetoplayer [Player ID]Activates Creative Mode for the player you choose.
givedinoset [tier] [quantity]Spawns a dinosaur of your chosen tier. Comes with a saddle.
giveengramsUnlocks every crafting recipe in the game.
giveengramstekonlyUnlocks every Tek crafting recipe in the game.
giveitemnum [Item ID] [quantity] [quality] [forceblueprint]Gives you an item of your choosing.
giveitemset [tier]Gives you items based on the tier you specify.
giveitemtoplayer [Player ID] [Item ID] [quantity] [quality] [forceblueprint]Gives the specified item to another player.
giveresourcesGenerates 50 of each type of material and resource.
giveweaponset [tier] [quality]Gives you weapons based on the tier and quality you’ve specified.
gmbuffActivates God Mode. You’ll get extra experience and engram points when you do this.
gmsummon [type] [level]Summons a tamed creature according to the type and level specified.
infinitestatsGives you maximum food, water, oxygen, and energy. Does not decrease.
leavemealoneActivates God Mode.
setcheatplayer [true/false]Toggles onscreen stats.
settimeofday [hh:mm]Changes in-game time.
summon [type]Summons a creature of the specified type.
summontamed [type]Summons a tamed creature of the specified type.
teleportMoves your character forward until you hit a wall or an obstacle.
teleportplayeridtome [Player ID]Moves your character to the location of the specified player.
teleportplayernametome [Player Name]Moves the specified player to your location.
tpcoords [latitude] [longitude] [altitude]Moves your character to the specified location.
walkDisables the ability to fly or float.

All Console Command Variables

As you’ve probably noticed in the list of console commands and cheats for Ark: Survival Ascended, there are several variables you can adjust such as the tier and quality of the items you want to generate. Listed below are all of the variables you can enter with those commands:

VariableOptions
Armor and weapon qualityPrimitive
Alpha
Ramshackle
Apprentice
Ascendant
Journeyman
Mastercraft
Dinosaur and item quality0
1
2
3
Armor tiersDesert
Ghillie
Riot
Scuba
Cloth
Chitin
Metal
Flak
Tek
Hide
Hazard
Fur
Dinosaur tiersArgent
Extinction
Flyers
Me
Misslemek
Siegemek
Shieldmek
Item tierBrews
Food
Water
Weapon tierPrimitive
Basic
Advanced
Tek

How to Use Console Commands

Finally, just in case you need a refresher on the topic, let’s quickly go over how to actually use your console commands and cheats in Ark: Survival Ascended as well.

First, head into the Advanced Settings menu and toggle the Console Access option to On. Depending on what platform you’re playing on, you’ll need to input different button presses to actually open the console, as listed below:

  • On PC, press the ~ key.
  • On PlayStation, press L1 + R1 + Triangle + Square
  • On Xbox, press LB + RB + Y + X

Finally, do note that you can only use console commands while in single-player mode or in a dedicated server.

And that’s pretty much it. That’s everything you need to know about console commands and cheats in Ark: Survival Ascended. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and info on the game, including how to start split-screen mode and how to deal with heat strokes.

Ark: Survival Ascended
