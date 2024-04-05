Category:
Is Ark: Survival Ascended Split-Screen? Answered

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 11:24 pm
Ark: Survival Ascended, with a woman riding a dinosaur.

Ark: Survival Ascended sets you loose in a dinosaur-heavy world, either solo or with other online players. But can you also play it in couch co-op mode? If you’re wondering is Ark: Survival Ascended split-screen, I’ve got the answer.

Does Ark: Survival Ascended Have Split-Screen?

Ark: Survival Ascended is split-screen, supporting two players on the same platform. From my experience there are a few issues with it. This might be down to the game being in Steam Early Access on PC though, curiously, it’s not marked as Early Access/Game Preview on console.

Firstly, when you’re playing in split-screen mode, the text on the inventory menus is really, really small, so small as to be hard to read. Secondly, you might have issues with actually getting the second player to join, which I’ll discuss below.

How to Play Ark: Survival Ascended in Split-Screen Mode

Ark: Survival Ascended in split-screen mode, with a red/orange desert landscape split horizontally.

The steps to playing Ark: Survival Ascended in split-screen mode are as follows.

  1. Start or continue a game, in single-player mode.
  2. Have the second player pick up or plug in a joypad and hit Start (the screen should split in two horizontally.
  3. Have the second player make their character.
  4. When they’re done, they’ll be playing in the same world as you are.

This method works whether you’re online or offline. Except, on the Xbox at least, I had problems. Sometimes this would work right away, other times I had to manually add a guest. To add a guest manually, do the following:

  1. Hit the Xbox button to open up the guide menu
  2. Go over to Profile & System on the far right
  3. Go down to Add or Switch
  4. Choose Add Guest

Your second player should now be playing. This will let you have two players playing locally, though there doesn’t seem to be a way to also go online with split-screen. But if you want some serious split-screen dino-riding, crafting or both, that’s how to do it.

So the answer to is Ark: Survival Ascended split-screen is yes, but since it’s an Early Access game you may run into the odd issue or two.

Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.