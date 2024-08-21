How To Beat Black Bear Guai in Black Myth: Wukong

As you climb up the mountain, you will eventually face the final boss of Black Myth: Wukong‘s Chapter 1, Black Bear Guai. This Yaoguai King is a powerful monster with a unique skill that may cause trouble to some players. Here’s how to beat Black Bear Quai in Black Myth: Wukong.

Recommended Videos

Black Myth: Wukong Black Bear Guai Boss Guide

Screenshot by The Escapist

Before you start the fight against Black Bear Guai, I highly recommend grabbing the Fireproof Mantle gear. You can claim this item from the hanging corpse near the third bell before the fight against the Black Wind King. This artifact will allow you to become immune to fire damage, which is the final boss’s main element. Note that you can only claim this equipment after beating the Elder Jinchi secret boss fight.

Luckily, unlike the White-Clad Noble, Black Bear Guai only has one phase that you need to beat. However, this creature is still extremely dangerous due to the fire attacks that can inflict the Burn status on you. You can either continuously roll on the ground or use the Body-Cooling Powder.

Black Bear Guai will mostly attack with its claws, but it may also perform a leaping move that you can easily dodge. The most tricky move that it can use is turning into a cloud of black smoke. The boss will then fly around the arena while swiping at you from time to time. Although you can wait until it shifts back, I suggest using the Immobilize spell to force the creature to transform immediately.

Related: Best Controller Settings For Black Myth: Wukong

The best strategy you can use is to be patient and wait for Black Bear Guai to attack you. There is no need to run after the boss since you will only waste your stamina. Just keep your eyes locked on the monster and avoid its combos before landing your own hits.

Things get a lot more dangerous when you reduce Black Bear Guai’s health bar to half. Besides using fire attacks, the beast will also slam its paws to the ground and send several fire jets around it. You should always get away from the boss whenever it uses this move, or you will get hurt.

Also, feel free to still use the Red Tides transformation. Although Black Bear Guai can use fire attacks, it is not immune to the Burn status effect. So you can still cause damage over time on the boss and end the fight quicker.

Defeating Black Bear Guai in Black Myth: Wukong will give you these rewards:

Will x990

Flame Ebongold x1

Yarn x5

Silk x2

Yaoguai Core x1

Stone Spirit x1

Mind Core x1

Once you beat Black Bear Guai in Black Myth: Wukong, you will immediately get transported to Chapter 2. You will unlock the Craving Eyes Relic, which lets you obtain one buff out of three options. I suggest selecting the Opportune Watcher, which can increase the amount of focus you get after landing consecutive light attacks.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy