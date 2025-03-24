Arknights Operator Tier List

Considering that you can obtain over 100 operators, new players may struggle to decide which one to prioritize in Arknights. While none of the operators are truly useless, some can be considered game-changing.

Recommended Videos

Arknights Operators, Ranked

With so many operators to choose from, each unit offers its own utilities. However, here are the best characters you may want to consider obtaining in Arknights:

Tier Operator S Eyjafjalla, Ceobe, Mudrock, Blemishine, SilverAsh, Thorns, Kal’tsit​, Nightingale, Exusiai, W, Manticore, Projekt Red​, Pramanix, Sora, Myrtle, Bagpipe A Dusk, Absinthe, Ashlock, Eunectes, Astelia, Franka, Shining, Warfarin, Meteorite, Sesa, Feater, Shaw, Angelina, Istina, Texas, Grani B Iris, Pudding, Beagle, Spot, Melantha, Beeswax, Gavial, Sussurro, Jessica, May, Cliffheart, Waai Fu​, Glaucus, Earthspirit, Zima, Reed C Haze, Stewart, Dur-Nar​, Matterhorn, Popukar, Ansel, Hibiscus, Adnachiel, Rangers, Deepcolor, Mayer, Orchid, Deepcolor, Fang, Scavenger

Best Operators

Eyjafjalla

Image via The Escapist

Despite being an older unit, Eyjafjalla is still considered one of the best Casters in Arknights. She is consistently ranked as S-tier thanks to her powerful burst damage. This operator is extremely useful against enemies with high defense who tend to group together. She also has great synergy with various operators, making her a solid pick in many stages. If you can obtain her CCR-X Module, “Missed Sounds,” she’ll become even more powerful with the added ability to ignore 10 points of enemy resistance.

Mudrock

Image via The Escapist

The best defender you can get in Arknights is Mudrock. Besides her high durability, she also has strong offensive abilities. Her “Mudrock: Potential Release” ability further enhances her defense and attack, making her even more viable in various teams and battles. Like many high-rarity operators, she requires a high deployment cost, so it may take a while before you can deploy her. However, once on the field, she can usually stay alive until the end of the fight, making her worth obtaining.

Related: All Gacha Games Releasing in 2025

Thorns

Image via The Escapist

Another great operator you’ll want to get in Arknights is the six-star Lord Guard Thorns. His strongest utility is his ability to deal true damage, which bypasses enemies’ defenses, making him especially powerful. His wide range and fast attacks make him extremely useful in various situations. While he wasn’t considered that great initially, if you can unlock the Emerald Thorn module, he becomes one of the best snipers thanks to his AoE attacks.

Kal’tsit

Image via The Escapist

If you’re in need of a medic, you should consider obtaining Kal’tsit in Arknights. What makes her special compared to other healers is her ability to boost other medics on the battlefield. Her third skill is especially useful if you need to heal multiple allies at the same time. The wide range also makes her a great operator in many missions. Her module, Module: Mon2tr, can further increase her healing capacity and enhance Mon3tr’s support skills.

Myrtle

Image via The Escapist

Despite being only a four-star operator, Myrtle is still considered one of the best units you can obtain in Arknights. Any new players who are lucky enough to get this Vanguard Operator will have an easier time clearing challenges. This unit specializes in generating Deployment Points so you can deploy more powerful units faster. Myrtle’s Healing Wings can even heal nearby units, making her a solid support operator.

Pramanix

Image via The Escapist

Another solid support operator in Arknights is Pramanix. Her role as a debuffer allows her to reduce the ASPD, DEF, and RES of enemies within her range. While she is definitely more niche compared to other units on this list, she can still provide valuable support to your team. Her UMD-X: “Knitting of a Future” module significantly enhances her combat capabilities by applying a 10% Enfeeble debuff on targets for 2 seconds.

That’s everything you need to know about the best operators in Arknights. Remember, just because an operator isn’t listed or isn’t high on the list doesn’t mean they’re useless. Arknights is a game of strategy, and how you position your units remains crucial.

Arknights is now available on iOS, Android, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy