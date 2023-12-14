Asgard’s Wrath 2 Is a Sprawling Mythological Epic (Review)

Asgard’s Wrath 2 is one of the most exciting VR games to date. The sheer scale of the thing makes it unlike pretty much anything we’ve had before in VR, eclipsing even the likes of Half-Life Alyx in terms of size, and it doesn’t even need a PC to run.

We talked a bit about the whole thing in our Asgard’s Wrath 2 preview, and we’re going to try and avoid too much repetition, so read that for early-game thoughts. However, the positive feeling from the early hours is justified by the rest of the game, too. Both the story and gameplay constantly shift and evolve throughout the many hours you spend in Asgard’s Wrath 2, and it makes the game deeply satisfying to play.

A True Epic

It’s hard to talk about the story of Asgard’s Wrath 2 in detail without going into spoilers, so we’re simply not going to go into detail. The tale told here will take you through different aspects of Egyptian and Norse mythology and lead you all the way up to a showdown with Loki himself.

If you’ve played Asgard’s Wrath, then you’ll probably feel this a bit more, but even if you haven’t, the sheer weight of what’s going on is constant. After all, when you’re switching between a mortal shell and your godly body, the scale of things is always kept in perspective. It’s easy to see how big of a deal everything you do is, and it’s an excellent aspect of the game.

The tale has plenty of side quests, too, so if you’re someone who wants to spend some time just going up to cactuses and plucking flowers from them or finding caves to explore, then you can do that. Asgard’s Wrath 2 can be different things for different people, and that’s almost always a good thing.

Journey Together

One of the biggest potential issues facing a game like this is one of loneliness. While you do constantly find people to smash your sword into, you’re generally alone outside of the voices inside your digital head. Thankfully, there are companions in the game who are animal-human hybrids who can help you in battle but also serve as mounts to allow you to get around more easily.

It’s a very cool system, although we can’t help but feel it would be even cooler as a co-op function. We’re dreaming a bit there, and we know it. However, it does work to make the world feel a little bit more alive, and that can help when you’re trekking across another sandy area. It’s the desert, we get it, but it does grate a bit in some places.

Thankfully, you constantly come across fights fairly regularly, and whether you’re alone or with a companion, they always feel good. Enemies scale well, and you can absolutely power through higher-level fights if your timing is good enough. There’s also the chance to really indulge in it, thanks to the Uncharted Rift, which is basically an endless dungeon that you can always just dip into the game to fight some things if you’re not feeling like a bigger adventure. It’s just a very good game.

Really, the only complaints about Asgard’s Wrath 2 are the ones we had in the preview, which is mainly that some areas feel a bit clunky to traverse. There are places where you can climb up walls, but you can’t jump back down and instead have to lower a chain first. There are edges that it feels like you could clamber down, but you literally can’t. It’s not game-ending, but it does pull you out of the immersion a little bit.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 Is Loki a Good Game

Alright, so there’s nothing lowkey about the game, but puns are basically the same thing as having a personality, so here we are. Asgard’s Wrath 2 is an incredible game that’ll have you in awe more often than not and battling until you’re out of breath. The world is wonderful, the story is great, and the gameplay is exquisite.

It’s so cool to be able to just walk around as you please in a VR game, and even though there are little oddities like climbing or jumping down, the immersion is pretty much constant throughout the game. If you want a game to enjoy in VR, then Asgard’s Wrath 2 should have you covered for months to come.