Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans Share What Line Made Them Romance a Companion

The veritable buffet of romanceable options available to Baldur’s Gate 3 players has proven a quintessential element of the game’s overall appeal and vibrant fan community. Recently, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans shared what exact line made them romance a companion.

Reddit user Badass_Exterior opened the thread by sharing how Gale’s scholarly musings have inspired them to romance him on their next playthrough despite currently romancing Astarion. Baldur’s Gate 3’s replayability comes in more than just its varied romantic offerings, though many commenters shared a similar experience to Badass_Exterior, wherein a specific line of dialogue inspired them to tee up a new conquest in their next run of the game. The moments that inspired both current and future romances from players ranged from flirty to wholesome to almost innocuous, proving there are many different inroads to Tav’s heart.

While the obvious flirtatious banter from Karlach’s relatively simple on-click line “hey, good looking” to Astarion’s thirsty “on my honor, the only thing on my mind is depraved carnal lust” made the grade with Baldur’s Gate 3 players, Halsin’s love of ducks and Gale’s bookish sensibilities were found equally swoon-worthy to players. Astarion proved unsurprisingly popular on the thread but with a variety of reasons offered, with some crediting Neil Newbon’s award-winning performance as the source of their captivation and others citing lines like “It’s not you. It’s me. I have standards” as indignantly fueling their fire to win over the vampire.

Samantha Béart’s Karlach proved another favorite on the Reddit thread, with some citing her enthusiasm during combat or her insistence on playfully calling Tav soldier as favorable first impressions. Much like Astarion, Karlach likewise appealed to the crowd who enjoys putting a little extra work into their courting rituals due to her initially intimacy-prohibitive body heat. However, direct come-ons from the tiefling, such as “I wanna ride you till you see stars,” helped seal the deal for the more skeptical crowd.

While romance is but one element that has attracted players to Baldur’s Gate 3, the characters discussed throughout Badass_Exterior’s Reddit thread have a sticking power in the collective imagination of players beyond the confines of the game itself. Players don’t just love to romance these characters but to draw them, cosplay them, write fanfiction about them, and craft their own Dungeons & Dragons characters inspired by them.