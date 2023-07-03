Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Will Direct Chronicles of Narnia Movies for Netflix

Prior to release, the Barbie movie has successfully mystified the entire human race, regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity (well, unless you live in Vietnam). It’s a movie that society just wants to collectively will into becoming a box office smash. The director of that movie is the versatile Greta Gerwig, and per The New Yorker, one of her next projects will be at least two new The Chronicles of Narnia movies for Netflix, which she will write and direct.

The Chronicles of Narnia is an iconic series of seven fantasy novels written by C.S. Lewis in the 1950s, and to date, the series has seen three live-action films: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in 2005, Prince Caspian in 2008, and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader in 2010. A planned adaptation of The Silver Chair, the fourth novel, never materialized. In 2018, Netflix acquired the rights to adapt all seven novels, which is apparently the first time this has ever happened. Now we know Greta Gerwig will be the writer and director for at least two of those The Chronicles of Narnia movies.

What we don’t know is… everything else. We don’t know when these movies are coming or what the intended release order is. For example, with the sixth book, The Magician’s Nephew, being a prequel, Netflix could theoretically throw a curve ball and adapt that first if it wanted, especially if it doesn’t want to make its first movie an adaptation of something that has already been adapted before.

But for now: Barbie. Barbie will arrive in theaters on July 21, on what will be known as the dawn of the Post-Barbie World.