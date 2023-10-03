Batman: Arkham Trilogy’s Nintendo Switch Release Date Delayed

Holy Delaying a Game at the Last Minute, Batman! WB Games has announced that the release date for Nintendo Switch version of Batman: Arkham Trilogy has been pushed back till the beginning of December.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy, which collects Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight, was due to hit Switch next week, on October 13. Sort of. What had raised some eyebrows was the revelation that while the physical release would have Arkham Asylum on the cartridge, the latter two titles would be download only. They’re all excellent games but the latter, with its massive open city and high-speed Batmobile races, seems as if it’s likely to tax the Switch the most. Now, WB has confirmed the Batman: Arkham Trilogy‘s release date has been delayed until December 1.

“More time is needed to bring players the best possible experience on Nintendo Switch,” reads WBG’s announcement on X, which, hilariously, has been marked as “sensitive content” since posting.

Related: The Riddler Reflects the Real Experience of OCD

The games, originally released on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, were developed by Rocksteady Studios. Rocksteady is working on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which has run into its own problems. They’re been ported by Turn Me Up games, a developer with a pretty good track record. The company has ported It Takes Two, Life is Strange, Borderlands, and more so hopefully we’re not getting another Mortal Kombat 1.

But for now, Switch-owning Batfans will have to wait a little longer to experience the Arkham Trilogy.