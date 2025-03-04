Marvel Snap is going back in time with the Prehistoric Avengers season. The Season Pass card – and most likely the most powerful – is Agamotto, an ancient sorcerer associated with Doctor Strange. Here are the best Agamotto decks in Marvel Snap.

Recommended Videos

How Agamotto Works in Marvel Snap

Agamotto is a 5-cost, 10-power card with an ability that reads: “Game Start: Shuffle 4 Ancient Arcana into your deck.”

The Ancient Arcana shuffled into your deck are the following:

Temporal Manipulation: A 1-cost card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Give Agamotto +3 Power. Put him into your hand if he’s not in play. (Banish this.)”

Wombs of Watoomb: A 2-cost card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Afflict an enemy card here with -5 Power and move it right. (Banish this.)”

Bolts of Balthakk: A 3-cost card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Next turn, you get +4 Energy. (Banish this.)”

Images of Ikonn: A 4-cost card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Transform your other cards here into copies of the highest-Power one. (Banish this.)”

You may notice two things with the Ancient Arcana: they do not have a Power cost and they have a new keyword, Banish, written on them.

Without a Power cost, the Ancient Arcana are classified as Skill cards and not character cards, thus the lack of power. They’re played to the board and “banished” after being played, meaning they do not enter the discard or destroy piles. They cannot be brought back into play.

As such, you can combo the Ancient Arcana with Wong but cannot trigger them with Odin. Furthermore, cards like King Etri won’t pull Agamotto and Ravonna Renslayer won’t discount their cost. Mister Negative won’t work, either.

With so many different effects with these Ancient Arcana, it’s difficult to place him squarely into one archetype because he dilutes a deck, thus making it difficult to pull off specific gameplans.

Best Day One Agamotto Decks in Marvel Snap

Agamotto is very likely going to form his own archetype, but that may take a week or two for it to form. For my money, I see him slotting very well into two different types of decks: Wiccan Control and Push Scream. Here’s the former:

Quicksilver

Hydra Bob

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Iron Patriot

Sam Wilson Captain America

Cassandra Nova

Rocket Raccoon and Groot

Copycat

Galacta

Wiccan

Agamotto

Alioth

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

This is an expensive list with several Series 5 cards. In fact, the only non-Series 5 card is Quicksilver, so if you haven’t kept up with season passes this deck might not be for you. That said, almost all cards in this list aside from Galacta, Wiccan, and Agamotto can be swapped for similar cards of the same cost.

Typically, you wouldn’t want to dilute a deck with Wiccan in it to ensure you find him by turn 4, but Bolts of Balthakk gives you +4 energy the turn after you play it, allowing you to still have an end-game flourish even if you miss on Wiccan.

The other Ancient Arcana synergize with this deck well. Temporal Manipulation pulls Agamotto out of your deck early to give you a higher chance at hitting other spells. Wombs of Watoomb is simply a great disruption play. Images of Ikonn doubles up your most powerful card in a location, meaning you can repeat Cassandra Nova’s effect several times, trigger Wiccan’s energy buff several times, or – the best option – get several Galacta on the board to massively power up the last two lanes.

Expect Cassandra Nova to see some bonus play as Eson, the other card released alongside Agamotto, fits well into Arishem decks.

Related: Best Redwing Decks in Marvel Snap

Last month’s best deck, Scream Push, isn’t a bad spot for Agamotto either. Let’s take a look:

Hydra Bob

Scream

Iron Patriot

Kraven

Sam Wilson Captain America

Spider-Man

Rocket Raccoon and Groot

Miles Morales Spider-Man

Stegron

Cannonball

Agamotto

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

This is also an expensive list, unfortunately. The Series 5 cards are: Hydra Bob, Scream, Iron Patriot, Sam Wilson, Rocket Raccoon and Groot, and Cannonball. Of these, you can replace Hydra bob with Nightcrawler and Iron Patriot with Jeff.

While only one card synergizes with Agamotto – Wombs of Watoomb – the others are simply great little additions. Temporal Manipulation turns Agamotto into a great turn 6 play, especially if you played Bolts of Balthakk the turn before. Images of Ikonn, however, are the star of the show: you can create several Screams, Spider-Mans, or Cannonballs to really wreak havoc on your opponent’s board.

Will Agamotto make this list better? I think it will make it far less predictable and give you an out against decks running Luke Cage and Shadow King – so in the right circumstances, yes.

Should You Buy the Prehistoric Avengers Season Pass?

Agamotto – if he doesn’t get nerfed – is a card at a similar level to Thanos or Arishem. He’ll be in and out of the meta, causing problems and I predict annoying players with how powerful certain synergies with him can be. As you should expect him to one day forge his own archetype, this is definitely a card you should grab if you have the space 9.99 USD.

And those are the best Agamotto decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy