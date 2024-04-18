The best Aventurine teams in Honkai Star Rail will have this strange gambler rigging the odds in your favor and ensuring that you become the house that always wins. If you’re looking to get the most out of this powerful shielder, then you’re in the right place.

Best Aventurine Teams in Honkai Star Rail

Aventurine is an intensely powerful shielder, quite possibly the best in the game so far. Part of that is because he’s a new five-star unit, and Honkai Star Rail has a bit of a power creep problem. It’s also because his shield relies on his skill, not on his ultimate, unlike someone like Gepard. This makes him an excellent teammate on just about any team, especially as he also offers general damage boosts and crit damage boosts. However, if you want to get the most out of him, you’ve likely already got one of his best teammates for free.

That’s right, one of his strongest teammates is Dr Ratio, the annoying and slightly sinister scientist a lot of Honkai Star Rail users got for free. That’s because Dr. Ratio makes follow-up attacks, and follow-up attacks help Aventurine perform more follow-up attacks. It also helps that Dr Ration wants the enemies to be debuffed to boost his own follow-up attack potential, too, and Aventurine does indeed inflict a debuff.

Because of this, a good third choice here is Topaz and Numby. Topaz and the ever-adorable Numby not only deal with follow-up attacks but also boost the damage of follow-up attacks using a debuff. This makes them an almost perfect choice for the third slot in this team. She would effectively serve as yet another DPS unit, making all three of these characters capable of doling out damage very quickly. Because of that, you’ll want to pair them with a good teamwide buffer, someone like Ruan Mei or Asta. You can also get away with another debuffer like Pela or Welt if you’d like to, but with two very strong DPS units and Aventurine being no slouch himself, a buffer is often best.

Because of his debuff-inflicting ways and his follow-up attack buffs, he also goes well with Jing Yuan, Acheron, and Himeko. Basically, there are a fair few great options for Aventurine, but a lot of them are five-star units. If you don’t have them, Aventurine will still do plenty of good work, but it might be worth going for them when they’re next on a banner.

