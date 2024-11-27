The 11 Best Black Friday TV Deals To Jump On Today

It seems every year that Black Friday deals get posted earlier and earlier. This is great for consumers looking to get great deals ahed of the Holiday rush. Here are the 11 best Black Friday TV deals we’ve found that you can jump on today.

Recommended Videos

Best Black Friday TV Deals at Amazon

Amazon has several excellent deals on TVs this Black Friday, including their own devices. Here are our picks for their best offerings.

9. INSIGNIA 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV

View at Amazon, $129.99

For folks looking for a great secondary TV, or college kids looking for something that will fit great in a dorm room, this INSIGNIA 42-inch Class TV is a great pick. This TV is an absolute bargain for its screen size and 1080p quality, but it has even more features that improve quality of life for folks who stream from multiple apps.

This Smart TV has Amazon’s convenient (and likely familiar) Fire TV interface built in, which serves as a great hub for various streaming apps. The Fire TV houses over one million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Alexa also improves the navigation on TV menus, with voice commands available through the included remote.

8. Amazon Fire TV 40″ 2-Series (newest model), HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote

View at Amazon, $149.99

This Amazon Fire TV has many of the same features as the INSIGNIA listed above. Like it, this is also a Smart TV which features convenient hubs to tons of streaming content, and the ability to use Alexa voice commands through the included remote.

However, this Amazon Fire TV has a few premium audio-visual features. HDR 10 will improve image quality by adding depth to colors, and Dolby Digital Audio is one of the more immersive audience experiences on the market.

7. SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K DU7200 Series HDR Smart TV

View at Amazon, $347.99

While it isn’t discounted as much as some others this Black Friday, this Samsung TV is still worth the asking price. Samsung are one of the best TV makers on the market, and this 4K TV boasts a solid screen size and some impressive premium features.

This Samsung TV improves color with PURCOLOR, and image quality with 4K Upscaling technology. It also features Object Tracking Sound LITE, which places 3D audio based on the positioning of objects on screen.

For folks who like motion smoothing on their TVs, Samsung’s Motion XCELERATOR is one of the clearest and smoothest out there. This can artificially place frames between frames to reduce lag and blur.

Samsung’s Smart TVs also come with Samsung TV Plus, which is a great ad-supported option for watching free TV and movies.

6. Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote

View at Amazon, $339.99

This Amazon Fire TV has all the convenience of the Fire TV we listed earlier. However, it also sweetens the deal with premium 4K Ultra High Definition image quality. This makes for an incredibly seamless streaming experience with Alexa navigation, supported by gorgeous images.

These gorgeous images are brought to life with 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. As an added bonus, this Fire TV boasts an impressive 4 HDMI Ports, making it a great hub for folks with multiple external devices like game consoles.

5. Amazon Fire TV 50″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV

View at Amazon, $389.99

With this TV, Amazon’s popular and convenient TVs enter the premium market. On top of their expected features, this set features an incredible QLED (Quantum Dot Display) screen which makes images pop.

This TV also features Amazon’s Fire TV Ambient Experience. This helps you get more use out of your TV when you’re not watching or playing content. And frankly, large TVs can sometimes be a bit of an eye sore in a room. This helps fix that problem, and “turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more”.

4. Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series: LED Smart Google TV KD65X77L- Latest Model, Black

View at Amazon, $598

Sony makes some of the best TVs out there, especially if you’ve got a PlayStation 5 to pair it with. This 65″ 4K TV has their premium quality in a massive size that commands attention. It’s also got Smart TV features like Google TV, which serves as a hub to navigate apps. It also supports Google Assistant with voice commands, as well as Apple Air Play.

For PS5 Gamers, Sony’s TVs have even more benefits. This TV features some of Sony’s exclusive features for use with PS5, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.

3. VIZIO 50-inch MQX-Series 4K 120Hz QLED HDR10+ Smart TV with Dolby Vision

View at Amazon, $426.99

This TV from Vizio is a great option for watching TV and movies, but it is excellent for gaming. While high frame rates and low latency displays are usually reserved for monitors, this 50 inch 4K QLED delivers the best of both worlds.

This VIZIO TV is able to output 4K 120Hz, or 1080p 240Hz. This makes it an incredible option for folks with the hardware to support super smooth gaming. It also features AMD FreeSync Premium, VRR, ultra-low input lag, HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision, and an Auto Game Mode for consoles and PCs. The TV also plays nice with mobile devices using Apple Air Play and Chromecast.

Aside from these awesome gaming features, this TV can also stream 4K content with 6G connection, allowing for high speed TV and movie streaming without disrupting other devices in your smart home.

2. SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD DU8000 Series HDR Smart TV

View at Amazon, $797.99

This Samsung TV features some of our favorite features of the brand, but has some incredible new ones. Aside from all the features that make this TV have a gorgeous image quality, the set itself is clean and slim with a low profile.

Aside from the massive size and beautiful images, what makes this Samsung TV exciting is the Samsung gaming hub. This allows gamers to stream their favorite games right from their TV without a console. This pairs excellent with Xbox Game Pass, which allows fans to play some of the biggest games of the year without a console, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.

1. Certified Refurbished – Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

View at Amazon, $179.99

For savvy shoppers, this TV might just the best TV deal on all of Black Friday. Featuring all of the convenient features and streaming options of Amazon’s Fire TVs plus the beauty of Ultra High Definition, this certified refurbished TV is one of the cheapest ways to get your hands on a 4K TV we’ve ever seen.

Best TV Deals at Walmart

Walmart also has some incredible TV Deals this Black Friday. Here are the best we’ve found.

onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR

View at Walmart, $298

Walmart’s own electronics brand onn. has some really solid budget-friendly TVs. This 65″ TV has a great size and 4K Ultra High Definition images supported by HDR for color. The Smart TV features available here come from Roku. This means users can expect an easy to navigate streaming hub, backed by a mobile app which can be used to control the TV. This TV is also smart home ready, offering compatibility with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

LG 55″ Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV with Dolby Vision B3 Series – OLED55B3PUA

View at Walmart, $798

This 55″ LG TV brings the beauty of OLED screens down to one of its lowest prices at a solid size. The TV features an impressive 8.3 Million self lit pictures that can turn on and off individually to get perfect black and deeper colors than any other type of screen.

This TV is also a great option for gamers, as it features support for 120 frames per second. It also has an incredibly fast .1ms response time, and other gaming features like NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy