Best Black Friday Tablet Deals Happening Right Now (2024)

Another year of Black Friday deals is upon us, and plenty of options exist for a wide range of products. We’ve compiled the best Tablet deals happening right now for this list, ranging from personal to professional use and even an option for kids.

Apple iPad Mini (6th) Gen

The 6th generation Apple iPad Mini is an excellent choice for those looking for an Apple product similar in size to a Kindle. Moreover, the tablet has a gorgeous display for any streaming needs. Best Buy currently has the tablet for $100 off. While it’s not the latest generation of iPad Mini, the device is still plenty powerful despite its size and release date, making it an economical choice. The latest iOS software is also still compatible with the device, so you would not have to worry about the device becoming outdated anytime soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is an incredibly high-end tablet that is also a part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Deals, with the steep price having an astounding $400 taken off of it. The QHD resolution, paired with the 14.6-inch screen, is perfect for gaming or watching the latest movies and shows. With a durable build, ultra-fast charging, and long battery life, it’s hard to pass up such a considerable discount on this powerful Samsung tablet. Whether you’re looking to move on from Apple or expand on your already-existing Samsung ecosystem, the Tab S9 is an excellent choice.

Google Pixel Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet is another economical choice with excellent ease of use. As a Google tablet, it syncs with your Google account and other devices to help keep your data and information conveniently in one place. Because of the excellent price point, the device has understandably limited capabilities, but it is perfect as a portable streaming device for media consumption.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is another economical tablet and a good alternative if you don’t want to spend as much as the more powerful Tab S9 counterpart. The device has a premium build despite being what could be considered a “budget” tablet and an impressive Samsung UI that provides a smooth experience. Overall, there are very few tablets with this price point and positive qualities, with one of the few low points being a somewhat poor resolution compared to other new tablets.

Amazon Fire Max 11

This lightweight Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet is a good choice for casual users who don’t want to spend too much money. Thanks to Black Friday deals, it’s now an even cheaper deal with built-in storage and the ability to expand it up to 1 TB. The device also has a longer battery life making it perfect for on-the-go use, especially regarding streaming or playing mobile-friendly games. It’s not a revolutionary device, but it will get the job done.

Apple iPad 10th Generation

The 10th Generation of iPad Pro is perfect for those who want to have an Apple tablet but who aren’t looking to spend large amounts on the line of iPad Pro models. Coming in a variety of colors, this latest generation of iPads hardly has a noticeable difference in speed and power when compared to the iPad Pro for casual users. Moreover, it offers a sleek premium design as well as a vibrant display thanks to its 10.9-inch liquid retina screen. With a discount of $70, this tablet is one that shouldn’t be passed up on.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kid’s Pro Tablet

This Amazon tablet is not only at an incredible discount thanks to Black Friday deals, it’s also the perfect choice as a gift for younger children. Rather than breaking the bank on a tablet that a younger user could easily damage, this Amazon Fire HD 10 pro tablet is designed specifically with kids in mind. Featuring 13 hours of battery life and a 2-year warranty on the Amazon website, this tablet is a smart, worry-free purchase, especially with the in-depth parental controls to help ensure the best experience possible for kids.

2024 Android 13 Tablet

The latest 2024 Android 13 tablet, equipped with an Octa-Core Processor and optional additional expansion, is 20% off as part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals. Perhaps the best part of this deal, besides the impressive features on display of the tablet, is the included Bluetooth keyboard, mouse, and stylus. These additional accessories transform the tablet into an even more useful hybrid device. With exceptional battery life and fast processing that allows for ease of multitasking, this is a more professional tablet that can help ensure both productivity and entertainment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a fantastic Black Friday deal, not just because of its 28% discount but also because it includes the S-Pen, which adds even more features to the already stellar tablet. With three different colors to choose from, the Tab S6 is one of the best devices to choose from on this list if you’re going to be streaming a lot of movies and shows. The tablet features a crystal-clear display and Dolby Atmos surround sound, bringing it to a new level of quality. Moreover, if you’re already a Samsung user and looking to add this tablet to your collection, the Tab S6 will allow for ease of control over your files and projects cross multiple Samsung devices.

Lenovo Tab M11

The Lenovo Tab M11 is yet another tablet that includes a stylus, and with a 30% discount as a part of the Black Friday deals on Amazon, it’s hard to pass up. Featuring 10 hours of uninterrupted battery life, this tablet has a sleek and light design that emphasizes portability and productivity above all else. Unlike the Apple devices on this list, the Android operating Software allows for more customization. Overall, it’s a good choice of a budget tablet that won’t break the bank, with the discount being the cherry on top.

And those are the best Black Friday Tablet Deals happening right now.

