Our Top 5 Finds From Ubisoft’s Black Friday Gaming Deals (2024)

The Ubisoft Store is full of great deals ahead of the Holiday Season. Whether you’re looking to lose yourself in a recent hit, or finally get to a classic game in your backlog, the Iconic games, amazing prices collection has you covered. Here are our best finds from Ubisoft’s Black Friday Gaming Deals.

5. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a must-play for fans of the franchise. James Cameron’s world of Pandora captivated audiences in two of the biggest blockbusters of all time. For fans looking to explore the world of the franchise further, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the way to do it.

The game features a huge map comparable to that of Far Cry 6. The alien world has various biomes to explore, with various gorgeous vistas that make full use of high end graphics card and current-gen consoles. For fans of Far Cry, the gameplay will familiar and comfortable. However, playing as a Na’vi offers a different perspective on an iconic world, and affords access to a unique variety of weapons.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora also features online co-op, and the game gets even bigger with story expansions available with the Season Pass.

4. Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In recent years, Assassin’s Creed has morphed into a massive RPG franchise. While those titles have found an audience with both new and old Assassin’s Creed fans, some still crave the classic style of the original games from the Xbox 360 era.

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has delivered a loving tribute to the original games, while leveraging more modern hardware to craft a beautiful detailed world. Ancient Iraq makes for an incredible, beautiful setting. The city of Baghdad is absolutely gorgeous, and the dense city creates opportunity to parkour.

For fans looking for a throwback to the classic Assassin’s Creed titles which kicked off the franchise, Mirage is a great throwback. That being said, the game still feels modern, with lots of depth to customization, and weighty souls-like melee combat when stealth is broken.

3. Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition

Watch Dogs is perhaps Ubisoft’s most underrated franchise, and Legion is a prime example of what the series has to offer. Watch Dogs: Legion is set in a near future, semi-cyberpunk vision of London after a fascist private corporation has taken over the city’s security.

Watch Dogs: Legion tasks players with recruiting a resistance, and using its various members to dismantle the oppressors and restore freedom in London. Nearly every NPC in the city can be recruited and join the resistance. When becoming playable, each have unique weapons and abilities, which makes expanding a roster extremely rewarding.

That being said, some players prefer protagonists with a more distinct personality, and that’s why the Season Pass for Watch Dogs: Legion is a must buy. It comes bundled with the Gold edition of the game, and offers access to several bonuses and a story expansion featuring Aiden Pierce and Wrench. They are accessible in the main game as well, and add a ton of character to the resistance.

However, perhaps the best addition to the Season Pass is Darcy. She is a member of the Brotherhood from Assassin’s Creed. This Hero Character has a focus on stealth, with unique abilities and the iconic hidden blade. This character makes Watch Dog: Legion play like a modern-day Assassin’s Creed, which will be a dream come true for fans of both franchises.

2. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is considered the franchise’s final “classic” installment before it reinvented itself with Origins. Until recently the game has been shackled by the hardware originally it released for. However, a new 60fps patch for the title makes what was once old new again, and there has never been a better time to explore 1860s London.

Like the upcoming Shadows, this game has two playable protagonists. Twins Jacob and Evie Frye are a compelling duo, which add personal stakes to the story. The game also features several iconic historical figures who were active in the area the time, including Charles Darwin, Charles Dickens, and Florence Nightingale.

1. Star Wars Outlaws

In concept, Star Wars: Outlaws is a dream game for fans of the franchise. As the first open-world Star Wars game ever fans are able to explore the criminal underworld of several planets in the Star Wars Underworld, including new worlds and iconic planets from the films alike.

The main story hits a lot of beats that are likely to be familiar to Star Wars fans. However, the game truly shines in its side content and exploration. From exploring the Dune Seas of Tatooine, doing freelance work to get in favor with Crime Syndicates, and playing Sabacc to earn some credits, there’s a lot of scum and villainy to engage with in Star Wars: Outlaws.

With a major update releasing November 21st, it is a great time to get into A Galaxy Far, Far Away at a discounted price. New updates add more depth to gameplay than ever before, and the Wild Card Story Expansion coming soon features Lando Calrissian prominently.

