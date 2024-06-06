Sword Warriors Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 6, 2024
Wherever I want to let off some steam, I launch Sword Warriors on Roblox and grab my weapon. Slaughtering endless waves of enemies is surprisingly satisfying, although, sometimes, there are too many to handle. To make your ride smoother, redeem Sword Warriors codes for free rewards.
All Sword Warriors Codes List
Sword Warriors Codes (Working)
- KB83IHUS462CO: Use for a Gold Eternal Key
- MPOJ123JPJP3M: Use for a Gold Eternal Key
- CNO63N13O1IU: Use for a Gold Eternal Key
- NONON1OJ9KJ: Use for a Gold Eternal Key
- SOPJCP2MP1VA: Use for a Gold Eternal Key
- YT10KREWARD: Use for 2 Eternal Treasure Coupons, 2 Enchanted Cards, and 3 Gold eternal Keys
- TRIP2MARS: Use for an Enchanted Card
- VDH1DJKFK1KKDVK1: Use for an Enchanted Card
- OHNOAVD3J51KLNF: Use for a Gold Eternal Key and an Enchanted Card
- OC456IHASDO3145H: Use for a 2x EXP Boost
- VOAON1359B15GSB: Use for a 2x EXP Boost
- UHO135SO35JXA57: Use for a 2x EXP Boost
- FORKINGDOMZ: Use for a 2x EXP Boost
- KHOQ15SCXZ: Use for a 2x EXP Boost
- SWORD: Use for a 2x EXP Boost
- COUNTERATTACK: Use for a 2x Gem Boost
- HIYOUTUBE: Use for an Eternal Key
- NOANLQ1LN41N: Use for a Transmogrification Card
- IABSC11OXH135Q: Use for a Transmogrification Card
- IC45IQBK54XA: Use for a Transmogrification Card and a Gold Eternal Key
- PZQ4MKZ32: Use for a Skill Reset Card
- ZHIYINNITAIMEI: Use for an Ikun Hero
- ANGELHALO: Use for an Ornament
- BERSERKERXHEART: Use for a 2x Gem Boost
- There are currently no expired Sword Warriors codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Sword Warriors
To redeem Sword Warriors codes, follow the instructions below:
- Launch Sword Warriors on Roblox.
- Click the Options button on the left side of the screen.
- Enter a code into the Redeem Code text box.
- Press Accept to claim your rewards.
