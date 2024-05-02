Top 10 Call of Duty Merch for 2024 (Tier List)

Call of Duty is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world, and that means there’s no shortage of merchandise. From weapon replicas to T-shirts, there’s something out there for every kind of fan. Here are the top 10 pieces of Call of Duty merch for 2024.

Best Call of Duty Merch Tier List

S-Tier

This item may be a bit on the pricier side, but anyone who’s played Call of Duty Zombies will be familiar with the Ray Gun. It’s arguably the most iconic weapon in the history of the mode, and having a replica of it will make those all-night Zombies sessions feel all the more worth it.

Another staple of Zombies, the Monkeybomb is used to attract the undead and allow players a moment to breathe. Well, it can now be added to any gaming setup. Whether gamers want to hold their controller or phone, this Monkeybomb Device Stand will be practical.

A-Tier

The goal of any Multiplayer enthusiast is to earn the Damascus camo by unlocking the Platinum camo for every weapon class. It’s a feat that deserves to be celebrated, and the Damascus iPhone case is the perfect way to do it. Now, gamers can not only prove their skill in the game but also in real life.

For anyone who prefers playing the campaign over diving into Zombies, Multiplayer, and Warzone, there’s a way to show love to one of the series’ best characters, Ghost. The Youtooz vinyl figure will fit perfectly on a desk or shelf and make sure Ghost is there to help out when things get tough.

Collectibles aren’t for everyone, as some people may prefer to show off their swag at school or work. Thankfully, the Modern Warfare 3 Thermal exists, allowing anyone who buys it to rep their favorite game and stay warm in the colder months.

B-Tier

Losing a fight is never fun, but having good teammates that will get you back in the game makes things a whole lot easier. Anyone who grabs this T-shirt and wears it proudly owns up to their mistakes and wants everyone in their way to know they’re coming back with a vengeance.

Sometimes, simple is the way to go, and it doesn’t get simpler than the Call of Duty Black Dad Hat. No matter which game or mode is most popular, this hat will always be in style, and it’s a lot more affordable than a lot of the merchandise available these days.

The biggest thing keeping down this item is that it requires owning an Apple Watch. However, the Atomic camo is the cream of the crop in Vanguard, and just like it takes weapons to the next level in Multiplayer, it can do the same for an Apple Watch.

C-Tier

Nuketown is one of the most iconic maps in Call of Duty history, and by buying this shirt, gamers can feel like they never have to leave it. It will remind them of all the good times they’ve had on the map, taking down noobs and winning games.

Black Ops 4 is nearing its sixth birthday, but that doesn’t make its merch any less useful. This set includes a compass, thermometer, and a Black Ops 4 emblem. If there’s someone out there that likes reenacting some of their favorite Call of Duty moments in the wild, this item will ensure they don’t get lost.

And those are the 10 best pieces of Call of Duty merch for this year.

