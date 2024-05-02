Microsoft has committed to 10 years of Call of Duty (COD) on Nintendo (including Switch) if the Acquisition merger completes.
Top 10 Call of Duty Merch for 2024 (Tier List)

Jackson Hayes
|
Published: May 2, 2024 11:42 am

Call of Duty is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world, and that means there’s no shortage of merchandise. From weapon replicas to T-shirts, there’s something out there for every kind of fan. Here are the top 10 pieces of Call of Duty merch for 2024.

Best Call of Duty Merch Tier List

S-Tier

Call of Duty Ray Gun Replica Statue

The Ray Gun from Call of Duty Zombies.

This item may be a bit on the pricier side, but anyone who’s played Call of Duty Zombies will be familiar with the Ray Gun. It’s arguably the most iconic weapon in the history of the mode, and having a replica of it will make those all-night Zombies sessions feel all the more worth it.

Exquisite Gaming: Call of Duty: Monkeybomb – Original Mobile Phone & Gaming Controller Holder, Device Stand, Cable Guys, Licensed Figure

The Monkey Bomb from Call of Duty Zombies.

Another staple of Zombies, the Monkeybomb is used to attract the undead and allow players a moment to breathe. Well, it can now be added to any gaming setup. Whether gamers want to hold their controller or phone, this Monkeybomb Device Stand will be practical.

A-Tier

Call of Duty Damascus Camo iPhone Case

The Damascus Phone Case.

The goal of any Multiplayer enthusiast is to earn the Damascus camo by unlocking the Platinum camo for every weapon class. It’s a feat that deserves to be celebrated, and the Damascus iPhone case is the perfect way to do it. Now, gamers can not only prove their skill in the game but also in real life.

Youtooz Ghost 4.6″ Vinyl Figure, Official Licensed Collectible Ghost from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 

Ghost YouTooz collectible.

For anyone who prefers playing the campaign over diving into Zombies, Multiplayer, and Warzone, there’s a way to show love to one of the series’ best characters, Ghost. The Youtooz vinyl figure will fit perfectly on a desk or shelf and make sure Ghost is there to help out when things get tough.

Call of Duty – Modern Warfare 3 Thermal

Call of Duty Thermal shirt.

Collectibles aren’t for everyone, as some people may prefer to show off their swag at school or work. Thankfully, the Modern Warfare 3 Thermal exists, allowing anyone who buys it to rep their favorite game and stay warm in the colder months.

B-Tier

Call of Duty: Warzone Buy Me Back Black T-Shirt

Buy Me Back Warzone Shirt.

Losing a fight is never fun, but having good teammates that will get you back in the game makes things a whole lot easier. Anyone who grabs this T-shirt and wears it proudly owns up to their mistakes and wants everyone in their way to know they’re coming back with a vengeance.

Call of Duty Logo Black Dad Hat

Call of Duty Black Hat

Sometimes, simple is the way to go, and it doesn’t get simpler than the Call of Duty Black Dad Hat. No matter which game or mode is most popular, this hat will always be in style, and it’s a lot more affordable than a lot of the merchandise available these days.

Call of Duty HD Camo Apple Watch Band (38/40/41mm Long Atomic)

Atomic Call of Duty watch band.

The biggest thing keeping down this item is that it requires owning an Apple Watch. However, the Atomic camo is the cream of the crop in Vanguard, and just like it takes weapons to the next level in Multiplayer, it can do the same for an Apple Watch.

C-Tier

Call of Duty Welcome to Nuketown T-Shirt

CoD shirt that says Welcome to Nuketown.

Nuketown is one of the most iconic maps in Call of Duty history, and by buying this shirt, gamers can feel like they never have to leave it. It will remind them of all the good times they’ve had on the map, taking down noobs and winning games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Logo & Keychain Compass Navigation Set 

Call of Duty compass set.

Black Ops 4 is nearing its sixth birthday, but that doesn’t make its merch any less useful. This set includes a compass, thermometer, and a Black Ops 4 emblem. If there’s someone out there that likes reenacting some of their favorite Call of Duty moments in the wild, this item will ensure they don’t get lost.

And those are the 10 best pieces of Call of Duty merch for this year.

Read Article UGC RNG Codes (May 2024)
UGC RNG Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
UGC RNG Codes (May 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 2, 2024
Read Article Demon Piece Codes (May 2024)
Demon Piece Official Art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Demon Piece Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 2, 2024
Read Article Anime Switch Codes (May 2024)
Anime Switch promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Anime Switch Codes (May 2024)
Slobodan Brkljač Slobodan Brkljač May 2, 2024
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67