Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is a challenging game with some incredibly tough boss fights, and simply changing your weapons loadout can make all the difference in taking bosses down with a minimum of rage. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the best early game weapons in Armored Core 6, all of which can be obtained in Chapter 1 of the FromSoftware title.

Strongest Early Game Weapons in Armored Core 6

All you need to do to start dealing more damage in Armored Core 6 is change out your weapons. Weapons have such a big impact in this game and you’ll want to make sure you’re using some of the stronger options available early on.

Back Unit Weapons

You can use any combination you like of the three back unit weapons available in the early part of Armored Core 6.

Vvc-70VPM Plasma Missile Launcher

The Vvc-70VPM Plasma Missile Launcher has a very nice AOE capability that can take out multiple targets at once and deal some nice damage. I’d recommend using these to farm missions for currency.

BML-G1 Vertical Missile Launcher

The BML-G1 Vertical Missile Launcher is a high damage and impact weapon that fires up vertically first before going after the target. This makes it easier to hit more evasive enemies. Its damage is excellent for helping you take on tougher enemies.

VP-60LCS Laser Cannon

The VP-60LCS Laser Cannon is amazing for helping stagger enemies or for bursting them down while their staggered. It’s a high damage and impact weapon, and I’d recommend using one of these alongside one of the other options.

Arm Unit Weapons

In terms of arm unit weapons in the early part of Armored Core 6, I recommend picking one of these options and using a copy on each arm. This will give you better consistency in staggering enemies than mixing.

VP-66LR – Laser Rifle

The VP-66LR – Laser Rifle is really nice to use for quickly getting through missions to farm currency. You’ll be able to take out most units and objectives in one shot. This allows you to clear missions quickly to achieve a high rating.

Vvc-760PR Plasma Rifle

The Vvc-760PR Plasma Rifle is a much more hefty version of the laser rifle. However, it’s considerably more powerful and slower firing. Its damage and ability to spread fire when charged make it a good option against larger enemies that aren’t very evasive.

SG-026 Haldeman Shotgun

The SG-26 Haldeman Shotgun is the best early game weapon to use. A pair of these will absolutely throttle most enemies. Get in nice and close and blast an enemy or a boss with these and watch their stagger meter fly right up. I’d highly recommend you try out a pair of these. You won’t find anything much stronger until after Chapter 1.

Those are the top early game weapons in Armored Core 6. You should try out these weapons if you’re having trouble with boss fights or clearing missions quickly. They really make an impact!

