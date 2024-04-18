Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout TV series is a pretty faithful recreation of the world seen in the games. But while there are plenty of obvious references, there are several sneaky little nods as well. Here are the best easter eggs in the Fallout TV show you might have missed.

Best Easter Eggs In the Fallout TV Show You Might Have Missed

The Rock-It Launcher / Junk Jet (Episode 1)

When they’re ‘rescuing’ The Ghoul, the three wastelanders use a variant of the Rock-It Launcher or Junk Jet to kill a guard, firing a doll’s leg into his chest. In Fallout 3 and 4, both these weapons let you launch junk at enemies, and since there’s junk everywhere, you’re unlikely to run out of ammo.

Atomic Command (Episode 1)

In Episode 1 we see Lucy’s brother Norman playing Atomic Command, a Missile Command clone, on his Pip Boy. But it’s more than a cool device to show he’s not paying attention, you can play this same game in Fallout 4, once you get the right holotape.

Stingwings (Episode 2)

Stingwings are some of Fallout 4’s most annoying foes, and while we don’t see them in the series, there is confirmation that they’re still around. As Lucy is walking through the market, you can see a sign advertising Stingwing Meat.

The Wasteland Survival Guide (Episode 2)

While Lucy is poking around in Ma June’s shop, she finds a copy of The Wasteland Survival Guide. This is a book that the player can help Moira Brown write in Fallout 3. How useful it is depends on your input in that game since you can lie to her, and she’ll believe you.

The Water Chip (Episode 3)

Episode 3 has Vault 33’s dwellers discovering that their Water Chip is broken, meaning they’ve got maybe two months of water left. It’s a clear nod to the original game’s story, where your protagonist is sent out to find a new one. Surprisingly, the series doesn’t bring the matter up again, though Vault 33 could always use 32’s water.

Minutemen Radio (Episode 7)

The fiddle tune that plays while Thaddeus is at the radio station is “Minutemen Radio”, though since there are no lyrics, that’s not acknowledged on screen. That seems like a reference to Fallout 4’s Minutemen faction, though mercifully, no one shows up to ask Thaddeus to save a village from raiders.

Deathclaws (Episode 8)

We don’t see any living Deathclaws in the series, but we’re given a glimpse of a very familiar skull at the end of the show as Lucy’s father approaches New Vegas. Yes, that’s a Deathclaw skull, and it could well be the end of Hank McLean. If you’ve played Fallout: New Vegas, you’ll know that walking straight to New Vegas is a death sentence, thanks to these mutant monsters.

Mr. House (Episode 8)

None of the other characters seen in Episode 8’s Vault-Tec meeting are named; they have placards with their company name. But while he has relatively little screen-time, Rob-Co’s CEO is Robert House, who, should you so choose, you can side with in Fallout: New Vegas.

There are other easter eggs and references, too, such as the many, many food and drink items that crop up throughout the series. But these are the best easter eggs in the Fallout TV show you might have missed, and I’ve got my fingers that Season 2, if the show gets one, delivers more.

