Prepare yourself because another Celestial like Arishem is joining Marvel Snap. However, Eson might not be as game defining as his protege. Here are the best Eson decks in Marvel Snap.

How Eson Works in Marvel Snap

Eson is a 6-cost, 10-power card with an ability that reads: “End of Turn: Put a created card from your hand here.”

A created card is one that is generated from something like White Queen or Arishem – in short, a card that didn’t start in your deck. This means that you can target Eson’s ability a little bit as it won’t pull cards that didn’t start in your deck to the board.

As you might’ve noticed, Eson is also a 6-cost card, so you’ll need help from ramp cards like Electro, Wave, and Luna Snow to cheat him out early enough to get great value from him.

The only direct counter to him – as Gorgon won’t really work – is to fill your opponent’s hand with cards they may not want, like rocks or Sentinels from Master Mold.

Best Day One Eson Decks in Marvel Snap

Eson is an Arishem card. You probably shouldn’t be playing one without the other, as Arishem means you can drop Eson on turn 5 and get two free pulls with him. Here’s the list:

Iron Patriot

Valentina

Luke Cage

Doom 2088

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Galacta Daughter of Galactus

Legion

Doctor Doom

Mockingbird

Eson

Arishem

The Series 5 cards in this list are Iron Patriot, Valentina, Doom 2099, Galacta Daughter of Galactus, Mockingbird, and Arishem. Due to the nature of Arishem, I’d say only Doom 2099 and Arishem are necessary for this list. You can swap a lot of different cards in, like Jeff, Agent Coulson, and Blob.

Eson essentially makes this list as an alternative lane winning condition if you don’t pull Mockingbird or randomly generate or find high power cards. You can save the cards generated by Arishem for after you play Eson on turn 5, giving you two turns to pull them out. And if you don’t have any pulls, you can skip playing Eson and drop Doctor Doom instead.

Do note that you don’t really want to play Eson for more than 3 turns, so getting him out on turn 5 is fine. Furthermore, he has anti-synergy with Doom 2099. As a result, you want to identify which game plan you’re going for before playing either.

Finding another deck to fit Eson in is rather difficult; however, a hand-generation deck like the old Devil Dinosaur lists just might work – just without the Devil Dinosaur. Here’s a list:

Maria Hill

Quinjet

Iron Patriot

Peni Parker

Valentina

Victoria Hand

Agent Coulson

White Queen

Luna Snow

Wiccan

Mockingbird

Eson

The Series 5 cards in this list are Iron Patriot, Peni Parker, Valentina, Victoria Hand, Luna Snow, Wiccan, and Mockingbird. Of these, you’ll want to have Wiccan for sure; otherwise, the other cards are replaceable with the likes of Sentinel, Psylocke and Wave.

With this deck you’re aiming to get Wiccan off on turn 4, discounting your hand-generated cards with Quinjet in order to play out the cheap ones before Eson can pull the expensive ones for you late in the game. Mockingbird provides another power spike here while both Peni Parker and Luna Snow help ramp Eson out early.

The playlines with this deck will dramatically change as you generate cards, however, making it incredibly inconsistent – but also incredibly fun.

Should You Spend Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens on Eson?

I think if you’re strapped for resources and not an Arishem player, it’s likely a bad idea to pick up Eson with so many other promising cards coming out this month like Starbrand and Khonshu. If you do play a lot of Arishem – no judgement here – Eson is a no-brainer.

And those are the best Eson decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

