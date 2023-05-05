Best Glitches and Errors in Redfall

Redfall’s launch has been quite something, to put it politely. Aside from it not featuring a console performance mode, players have run into some odd glitches and errors. These range from low resolution textures to enemies who behave in an odd manner, even for vampires. We’ve rounded up some of the best (or at least the most entertaining) glitches and errors in Redfall.

Some Of The Strange Glitches Redfall Players Have Encountered.

The good news is that most of these bugs aren’t game breaking, they’re just weird and, in some cases, very, very funny. Yes, they’re strange even for a game that has vampires in it. So sit back and feast your eyes on these oddities.

Slipping Slayers

(spotted by MarkFunk)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer may have given us a musical episode, but Redfall delivers vampire killers on ice. This is the most common glitch people have run into and it’s ridiculous to behold.

You gotta play on day one if you want the far out glitches #Redfall pic.twitter.com/XM5VVQ4TsE — Mark Funk (@MarkFunk) May 2, 2023

Two Revs. Are Better Than One

(spotted by Jay Gordy)

It’s a little disappointing that crosses won’t work on Redfall’s vampires because the Reverend Eva Crescente and her clone would surely clean up.

Climbing the Walls

(spotted by Red)

Redfall isn’t as parkour heavy as Dying Light, but you can still clamber onto ledges. In this case, one player has found a way to glitch through solid surfaces.

#XboxShare #REDFALL Little glitch I found within my first hour or so loving the game so far Npcs are a little short if I could say something else, besides tht gr8 game terrifying enemies gr8 characters and dialogue ❤️🧛🏻‍♀️ ⁦@playRedfall⁩ ⁦@Xbox⁩ ⁦@XboxGamePass⁩ pic.twitter.com/9vn9SMbhRs — Red (@gl0dadRed) May 2, 2023

The Scary Door

(spotted by us)

This may not be as dramatic as glitching through plasterwork, yet it definitely gives us the chills. This closed door looks normal in torchlight but turn your torch off and it turns into a sinister black void.

Bored Bloodsuckers

(spotted by Ray3473)

The vampire in this clip has decided they’re done with chasing people around, getting shot for their troubles. Instead, they just float around the player, utterly indifferent.

Useless Sniper Scope

(spotted by Enderprize)

When is a sniper scope not a sniper scope? When you can’t see a thing through it. Despite this flaw, Enderprize manages to pull off a kill or three.

The Low Effort Logo

(spotted by Superflyt56)

Redfall’s Fire Station does feature high-definition art, but the game has offered up a brain-bendingly awful low-texture logo here. The proper, high-res texture may pop in eventually, but with vampires taking over the island, who has time to wait?

Floating Cutists

(spotted by The Lovable Protagonist)

Redfall’s vampire worshippers are called Hollow Men Cultists because they float. At least, that’s the best explanation we can come up with for this glitch that sees one stranded and flailing in mid-air.

The Ladder of Doom

(spotted by Susanah Grace)

Think the vampires are bad? Going by this clip, Redfall’s ladders are entirely evil, capable of contorting you into some very weird positions. Someone should call the SCP Foundation.

I will never be safe, not even on a ladder. Side note: Redfall is perhaps one of the buggiest games I've played in YEARS. pic.twitter.com/DlHKXIrZO1 — Susanah Grace (@SusanahGrace) May 3, 2023

Gunception

(spotted by The SyphroJ Experience)

Redfall heard you like guns so it put a gun in your gun. A few people have run into this glitch that has you looking through a gun’s scope at your gun. It makes our brains hurt just thinking about it.

My favorite glitch I encountered while playing Redfall last night pic.twitter.com/sFkXbFkjFo — The SyphroJ Experience (@SyphroJYT) May 4, 2023

We’d expect developer Arkane Austin to squash some of these bugs and, hopefully, all of them eventually. But for now, if you go vampire hunting you could be in for a glitchy time.

Those are some of the best glitches and errors in Redfall we’ve been able to find from across the internet. Let us know if you have any favorites.