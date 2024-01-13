The best Meta Quest 3 games will help you enjoy the upgraded visuals and the world of mixed reality that the system is capable of. There are plenty of great games to enjoy here, especially given you’ve got access to the library of Meta Quest 2 games.

Best Meta Quest 3 Games

That sheer overwhelming library of games means that picking out the best titles is actually very hard to do. We’ve already listed some of the best Meta Quest 2 games, and while there’s a little crossover here, we’ve tried to make sure there’s a difference to basically allow people to pick from more games. We’re still in the early days of the Meta Quest 3, with not too many games making the most out of all the new features, but it’s still a good time to own the headset. With that all out of the way, let’s dive into the astounding realities of the best Meta Quest 3 games.

Demeo

As good as Demeo is on Meta Quest 2, it’s that much better on the Meta Quest 3. This amazing digital tabletop roguelike has you and some other adventurers moving your characters through brutal dungeons and constant waves of monsters using amazing abilities and items. Aside from being incredibly cool, the mixed-reality version is amazing. You can play with the game board in your own home and even put up digital posters to make things even more immersive. That’s all thanks to the color passthrough of the Meta Quest 3.

Dungeons of Eternity

Dungeons of Eternity is still in the early stages of its life cycle, but even then, it’s one of the best multiplayer VR games around and one of the coolest dungeon crawlers, too. Set in the future, you take control of an adventurer sent down to Eternity, a planet filled with dungeons and monsters. You get to fight your way through those monsters using great physics-based combat that includes throwing axes, shivs, cool ranged options, and even some magic. You get better weapons as you go, and the upcoming updates will add even more dungeons, weapons, monsters, and more.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus

Assassin’s Creed Nexus is an absolute blast to play. Some of that is due to the sheer novelty of playing an Assassin’s Creed game in VR, but it’s mostly just because the mix of stealth, action, and story is really well done. Being able to duck down in real life and sneak through hallways, then distract a guard by smashing a glass on a wall behind them before running up and using your hidden blade is just super cool. If you want to feel like a badass and you love the AC universe, then please grab this and sink your teeth into it.

Cubism

Cubism has been out for a while now, but it really shines on the Meta Quest 3. The main reason for this is that the color passthrough allows it to feel far more relaxing than the grainy monochrome world of the Meta Quest. Cubism is a puzzle game that basically has you placing Tetris pieces into differently-shaped objects. You get to pick them up using your actual hands, thanks to hand-tracking, and the whole thing reaches a sort of meditative sense of zen that isn’t easy to achieve in normal games. It’s a great way to wake your brain up, kill some time before a big meeting, or just unwind at the end of the day.

Beat Saber

Ah, Beat Saber. Despite being nearly six years old at this point, Beat Saber remains one of the best Meta Quest games in general, which means it obviously belongs on our list of the best Meta Quest 3 games. Beat Saber has you standing still with a saber made of light in each hand, and then you have to slash boxes to the beat. It’s great with all of the official packs, but it’s also even better, thanks to the plethora of custom content out there, which means you can play nearly any song you can think of in the game. Not only is it a huge amount of fun, but it’s also a pretty decent workout, even if that’s not the game’s main aim.