The best Meta Quest 2 games are incredible to play and will bring you hours of fun and exhilarating gameplay, along with immersing you in some awesome worlds and allowing you to play with friends. There are a lot of games out there, though, so we’re here to help.

Best Meta Quest 2 Games

While the Meta Quest 2 isn’t the most powerful of the standalone headsets, it is still an incredible piece of technology that is immensely affordable as far as VR goes. As such, it’s going to be a big deal for a while to come, and you can enjoy a huge range of games on it. There are even plenty of things you can try out or play for free as well, which you should definitely take advantage of. However, our list is made up of games you do have to buy. So, here are what we think are the best Meta Quest 2 games.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Saints & Sinners puts you into the world of The Walking Dead but in a completely new story. You find yourself in New Orleans, which has been flooded and basically filled with the undead and a few nasty factions as well. To survive, you need to meet other humans, figure out their intentions, and either help or hinder them as you see fit. Aside from the amazing choice-driven narrative, the combat is also a big standout, with a lot of the attacks you have to perform feeling weighty, which isn’t always easy to pull iff in VR.

Demeo

Demeo is shockingly good. It’s essentially a tabletop roguelike game that allows you and up to three other people to fight your way through intense dungeons as you try to take down Big Bads. Each of the characters you can choose has different abilities, and you unlock new ones as you progress through and not only level up your team but also find new cards to use or earn them by taking out enemies. It’s a blast and also fairly low-energy, which is nice. If you like it a lot, you can also check out Demeo Battles, which is basically the same game but with a PvP system.

Pistol Whip

If you’ve ever wanted to embody John Wick in a rhythm game, as incredibly specific as that is, then Pistol Whip was basically made for you. Pistol Whip has you moving through levels as songs play and shooting your gun to the beat to take out enemies that are in your way or trying to take you out. Along with actually shooting things, you can also hit enemies with your gun to gain back health. It’s got a great mix of spells, a story mode, and some very fun modifiers, too, and more songs have been added since its launch as well, making it even better.

Superhot VR

Superhot is a great game in any form, but it absolutely comes to life in VR in a way that the standard version just can’t manage. The crux of the game is that time only moves when you do, which means that if you look around, wiggle your arms, or go to attack something, everything else moves, too. You have to make your way through multiple levels that feel a bit like puzzles, surviving against impossible odds and looking incredibly cool as you do so. It’s a triumph of a game, and the post-game endless modes are a great way to blow off steam or show off how entertaining virtual reality can be in all its glory.

No More Rainbows

Platforming games in VR can take on a few forms, but it’s not always a popular genre. However, No More Rainbows takes the whole genre into a new realm that, in our humble opinion, really shows off what they could be like. No More Rainbows uses locomotion-based movement to allow you to embody a beast that’s sick of all these colors. You get to smash your way through multiple levels and cause chaos as you go. It’s also got some fun multiplayer modes to enjoy as well, giving it a bit more life after the initial adventure is done.