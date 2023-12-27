Want to know how to charge Meta Quest 3 controllers? It’s a good question, especially with so many people trying out virtual reality for the first time with this excellent headset. If you’ve never owned a Meta Quest or are looking into buying one, here’s what you need to know.

How to Charge Meta Quest 3 Controllers

If you’ve got the Meta Quest controllers as they come, then you can’t charge them. Meta Quest controllers run using AA batteries, which means that you just have to get new batteries for them, or you can always go ahead and invest in some good rechargeable batteries and use those, which will help offset this issue but also means you have to remember to charge them in-between sessions.

The good news is that the Meta Quest 3 controllers are fairly energy efficient, and unless you’re going all-in on playing VR every day for as long as possible, your controllers should last a very long time. That’s great news for those who just jump in for a couple of hours every other day or so, but that doesn’t fix the issue if you are a hardcore VR gamer. In that case, you really want to find a way to sort out this issue, and naturally, Meta has a fix.

The Meta Quest 3 charging dock is the ultimate answer to all of your recharging woes. Not only does this device allow you to just plop down your headset to get it charging, but it also does the same for your controllers. “But The Escapist, you just said you’d need rechargeable batteries. How does this fancy gizmo work without another purchase?” Good question, very clever reader; it works because it comes with special rechargeable battery packs that allow you to just plonk down your controllers to get them charging.

Now, the Meta Quest 3 charging dock does set you back $129.99 at full price. However, if you’re someone who values convenience above pretty much everything else, then it’s a small price to pay for the ability to stop worrying about charging your headset and controllers and also to have a dedicated place to effectively store your Meta Quest 3 when it’s not in use. After all, otherwise, you just sort of have it in the box awkwardly sitting there staring at you while you’re writing about how to charge your Meta Quest 3 controllers. That could just be an us problem, though.