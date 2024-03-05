Best Primal Groudon Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Weaknesses

Primal Groudon is one of the best Pokemon to have on your roster for PvE battles and 5-star raids, but defeating one in Pokemon GO is a lot easier said than done. Here are the best Primal Groudon counters in Pokemon GO

Primal Groudon Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Primal Groudon is a Ground/Fire-type enhanced Legendary that hits like a truck, but its dual typing leaves it vulnerable to Water and Ground-type moves. That said, it’s smarter to prioritize Water attacks as they deal 2.56 times the damage.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To Fire/Ground Water

Ground Dragon

Water

Ground

Rock

Fire

Electric

Poison

Steel Fire

Grass

Ice

Bug

Steel

Fairy

Poison

Groudon’s killer move is Solar Beam, which does a ton of Grass-type damage. We still recommend you prioritize Water-type Pokemon, as you won’t deal as much damage with other types.

With Groudon’s diverse moves and wall of resistances, the player is limited on what they can bring to the fight. As long as you avoid any of the other seven types Groudon is super effective against, you should do alright.

Best Primal Groudon Counters in Pokemon GO

To win against Primal Groudon, you need to hit hard and fast. High CP Pokemon (above 3500) with powerful Water-type moves are the only way to get the job done. Below is a list of our top 10 picks when going up against this firey Legendary:

Pokemon Moves

Mega Swampert/ Swampert (Shadow) Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Primal Kyogre/ Kyogre Waterfall

Surf

Mega Blastoise/ Blastoise (Shadow) Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados/ Gyarados (Shadow) Waterfall

Aqua Tail

Feraligatr (Shadow) Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Empoleon (Shadow) Waterfall

Hydro Cannon

Crawdaunt (Shadow) Waterfall

Crab Hammer

Mega Garchomp Mud Shot

Earth Power

Mega Salamence Dragon Tail

Hydro Pump

Golisopod Waterfall

Razor Shell

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.