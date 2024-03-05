Best Primal Groudon Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Weaknesses

Primal Groudon is one of the best Pokemon to have on your roster for PvE battles and 5-star raids, but defeating one in Pokemon GO is a lot easier said than done. Here are the best Primal Groudon counters in Pokemon GO
Primal Groudon Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Primal Groudon is a Ground/Fire-type enhanced Legendary that hits like a truck, but its dual typing leaves it vulnerable to Water and Ground-type moves. That said, it’s smarter to prioritize Water attacks as they deal 2.56 times the damage.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
|Fire/Ground
|Water
Ground
|Dragon
Water
Ground
Rock
Fire
Electric
Poison
Steel
|Fire
Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Fairy
Poison
Groudon’s killer move is Solar Beam, which does a ton of Grass-type damage. We still recommend you prioritize Water-type Pokemon, as you won’t deal as much damage with other types.
With Groudon’s diverse moves and wall of resistances, the player is limited on what they can bring to the fight. As long as you avoid any of the other seven types Groudon is super effective against, you should do alright.
Best Primal Groudon Counters in Pokemon GO
To win against Primal Groudon, you need to hit hard and fast. High CP Pokemon (above 3500) with powerful Water-type moves are the only way to get the job done. Below is a list of our top 10 picks when going up against this firey Legendary:
|Pokemon
|Moves
Mega Swampert/ Swampert (Shadow)
|Water Gun
Hydro Cannon
Primal Kyogre/ Kyogre
|Waterfall
Surf
Mega Blastoise/ Blastoise (Shadow)
|Water Gun
Hydro Cannon
Mega Gyarados/ Gyarados (Shadow)
|Waterfall
Aqua Tail
Feraligatr (Shadow)
|Water Gun
Hydro Cannon
Empoleon (Shadow)
|Waterfall
Hydro Cannon
Crawdaunt (Shadow)
|Waterfall
Crab Hammer
Mega Garchomp
|Mud Shot
Earth Power
Mega Salamence
|Dragon Tail
Hydro Pump
Golisopod
|Waterfall
Razor Shell
If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.