Best Primal Groudon Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Weaknesses

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 04:53 pm
Primal Groudon

Primal Groudon is one of the best Pokemon to have on your roster for PvE battles and 5-star raids, but defeating one in Pokemon GO is a lot easier said than done. Here are the best Primal Groudon counters in Pokemon GO

Primal Groudon Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Primal Groudon is a Ground/Fire-type enhanced Legendary that hits like a truck, but its dual typing leaves it vulnerable to Water and Ground-type moves. That said, it’s smarter to prioritize Water attacks as they deal 2.56 times the damage.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
primal-groudonFire/GroundWater
Ground		Dragon
Water
Ground
Rock
Fire
Electric
Poison
Steel		Fire
Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Fairy
Poison

Groudon’s killer move is Solar Beam, which does a ton of Grass-type damage. We still recommend you prioritize Water-type Pokemon, as you won’t deal as much damage with other types.

With Groudon’s diverse moves and wall of resistances, the player is limited on what they can bring to the fight. As long as you avoid any of the other seven types Groudon is super effective against, you should do alright.

Best Primal Groudon Counters in Pokemon GO

To win against Primal Groudon, you need to hit hard and fast. High CP Pokemon (above 3500) with powerful Water-type moves are the only way to get the job done. Below is a list of our top 10 picks when going up against this firey Legendary:

PokemonMoves
mega-swampert
Mega Swampert/ Swampert (Shadow)		Water Gun
Hydro Cannon
primal-kyogre
Primal Kyogre/ Kyogre		Waterfall
Surf
mega-blastoise
Mega Blastoise/ Blastoise (Shadow)		Water Gun
Hydro Cannon
mega-gyarados
Mega Gyarados/ Gyarados (Shadow)		Waterfall
Aqua Tail
feraligatr
Feraligatr (Shadow)		Water Gun
Hydro Cannon
empoleon_efcb00
Empoleon (Shadow)		Waterfall
Hydro Cannon
crawdaunt
Crawdaunt (Shadow)		Waterfall
Crab Hammer
mega-garchomp
Mega Garchomp		Mud Shot
Earth Power
mega-salamence
Mega Salamence		Dragon Tail
Hydro Pump
golisopod
Golisopod		Waterfall
Razor Shell

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

