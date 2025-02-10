Best Stardew Valley Mods

Stardew Valley has hundreds of mods to improve all aspects of gameplay. Don’t know where to start? Here’s our list of the best.

Best Mods for Stardew Valley

Time Master by trashcan9

Feel like you never have enough time in a day while playing Stardew Valley? The Time Master mod is for you, then.

With this mod installed, you can slow down and even freeze time depending on your play style. If you want to spend hours digging for precious rocks, you can freeze time in The Mines to avoid passing out. The Time Master mod is compatible with multiplayer gameplay and adds some handy features, like pausing time for all players when someone has to take a break mid-session.

Stardew Valley Expanded by FlashShifter

Stardew Valley has been out for almost ten years. Even with regular updates, it’s inevitable that gameplay can feel a little stagnant as a long-time player. That’s where Stardew Valley Expanded comes in to save the day.

The Stardew Valley Expanded mod adds a bunch of fresh content to the base game. This includes dozens of new NPCs to befriend, almost sixty new locations, and hundreds of character events. The mod comes with an updated map to reflect all these changes and will give even the most experienced Stardew Valley players plenty to explore and enjoy.

Billboard Anywhere by Alpha_Omegasis

This mod makes being a good friend in Stardew Valley way easier. Billboard Anywhere does exactly what the title says – gives you access to the billboard anywhere you go.

Never miss a birthday, festival, or special event again. If you want to maximize your character interactions and befriend as many NPCs as possible, this is one of the must-have Stardew Valley mods.

NPC Map Locations by Bouhm and Pathoschild

When building a relationship with Stardew Valley NPCs in the base game, players spend half their time trying to find them. NPC Map Locations helpfully places each NPC on the map, so you know where they are at all times.

This mod is a game changer and, just like Billboards Everywhere, is a great hack for maximizing your friendship-building potential.

Witchy Rustic Looks by Alexilyn

Stardew Valley is full of magic, and now your character’s wardrobe can be, too. Witchy Rustic Looks will give you a whole new wardrobe full of Victorian-inspired witchy clothing.

Wear your Witchy Rustic Looks outfits to the Stardew Valley Fair in Fall and match the autumnal, witchy vibes in Pelican Town.

The Love of Cooking by blueberry

Cooking in Stardew Valley is one of the most underrated skills. The Love of Cooking mod takes everything we love about base game cooking and improves it to make it a more realistic experience.

Download this mod for cool features like food restoring health gradually over time instead of instantly, the ability to burn food, and lots of new recipes.

Polyamory Sweet by ApryllForever

Stardew Valley is full of loveable NPCs, and it can be hard to pick one to marry. With Polyamory Sweet, you don’t have to.

Marry as many NPCs as you’d like and have them all attend your wedding and even live with you. Your NPC partners will also kiss and flirt with each other. There are even options to toggle features like the maximum number of kids you can have, the sex of your children, and avoiding complex divorces.

Cannon Friendly Dialogue Expansion by Ben and WitchWeed

If you want to get even more dialogue with your favorite NPCs, Cannon Friendly Dialogue Expansion is one of the essential Stardew Valley mods.

This mod adds over four thousand unique lines of dialogue for all NPCs. Just as the title suggests, these dialogue additions are cannon-friendly and won’t contradict any part of the base game story. Everything is still SFW, keeping the wholesome energy of Stardew Valley we all love.

Happy Birthday by Alpha_Omegasis

Every NPC in Stardew Valley has a birthday, and now it’s your turn.

With the Happy Birthday mod, you can choose a date on the calendar when the townspeople of Stardew Valley will celebrate your birthday. Notable features include getting your favorite present from your spouse, gifts from every resident you have a relationship with, and a letter from your parents in the mailbox.

Tree Transplant by LeonBlade

Tree Transplants is a simple, yet effective mod. Instead of having to chop down trees and regrow them, this mod lets you change the position of any tree on your farm.

Simply install the mod, visit Robin, and ask for Tree Transplant. Creating the aesthetically pleasing farm of your dreams just got one step closer.

Farm Expanded by Forkmaster

Make mining, forging, fishing, and farming easier with Farm Expanded.

This mod allows you to create a dedicated area in your farm for all the main Stardew Valley skills. Special features include a dedicated animal area (and a gate that stops animals escaping), a mine cart, and a boat that stops right outside your farm.

Ridgeside Village by Rafseazz and mamaesh

If after all this you still want to get more out of Stardew Valley, Ridgeside Village might be your answer.

This mod adds a whole new town to explore to your game. This includes over fifty new NPCs, weapons, and quests, four hundred new events, over one hundred new locations, and much more. With almost one million unique downloads, it’s popular amongst Stardew Valley players for a reason.

And that’s our list of the best Stardew Valley mods.

Stardew Valley is available now.

