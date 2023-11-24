Choosing the right Augments in a match of Teamfight Tactics can really make all the difference. In this guide we’ll be covering some of the best Tier 1 Augments from Set 10 that you should snag when you see them pop up!

Best Tier 1 Augments in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics

Some matches in Set 10 of TFT will set you up with different tiers of Augments right from the start. Most of the time, though, you’ll have to start off with first Tier Augments. Some are far better than others and can set you up early for success in the match. If you don’t spot any of the ones listed below, don’t forget you can re-roll your three choices to get another chance at snagging a top-notch Augment.

Iron Assets – This Augment gives you a component Anvil and two extra gold. It doesn’t sound that wild, but it currently carries the highest win rate of any Tier 1 Augment at 27%. The main reason for this success rate is that the Anvil means you can complete your first full item faster than most players. This gives you an edge early on to build a win streak and snowball towards the endgame.

This Augment gives you a component Anvil and two extra gold. It doesn’t sound that wild, but it currently carries the highest win rate of any Tier 1 Augment at 27%. The main reason for this success rate is that the Anvil means you can complete your first full item faster than most players. This gives you an edge early on to build a win streak and snowball towards the endgame. Good For Something 1 – The next best Augment with an impressive 26% win rate, this makes your champions who aren’t holding items drop one gold each when they die in battle. This can quickly add up to give you a nice gold advantage and get that sweet interest rolling in.

The next best Augment with an impressive 26% win rate, this makes your champions who aren’t holding items drop one gold each when they die in battle. This can quickly add up to give you a nice gold advantage and get that sweet interest rolling in. Risky Moves – This interesting, tactical Augment has a 25% win rate. You lose 20 HP right off the bat, which is a big chunk early on, but you’ll then receive a huge 30 gold bonus after seven player combats. This opens up a bunch of options for you. You could focus on building a strong board while remaining in the 20 gold range, which will make you strong early on. Then as other players pull ahead on gold, boom! You get your 30 and you’re suddenly at the same economy level as them, but stronger.

This interesting, tactical Augment has a 25% win rate. You lose 20 HP right off the bat, which is a big chunk early on, but you’ll then receive a huge 30 gold bonus after seven player combats. This opens up a bunch of options for you. You could focus on building a strong board while remaining in the 20 gold range, which will make you strong early on. Then as other players pull ahead on gold, boom! You get your 30 and you’re suddenly at the same economy level as them, but stronger. Blistering Strikes – This Augment has just shy of a 25% win rate. It enables your Champions to burn their targets with their attacks, dealing an extra 5% of their max HP over five seconds and reduces the amount of healing enemy units can receive. This Augment is really strong and can easily screw over players who are using healers in their line-up. Plus, the extra damage is always useful in bringing tough units down quickly.

This Augment has just shy of a 25% win rate. It enables your Champions to burn their targets with their attacks, dealing an extra 5% of their max HP over five seconds and reduces the amount of healing enemy units can receive. This Augment is really strong and can easily screw over players who are using healers in their line-up. Plus, the extra damage is always useful in bringing tough units down quickly. Teaming Up 1 – This Augment has a 24% win rate. You gain one random component and two random Tier 3 units. Having this at the start of the game gives you a clear advantage, as the Tier 3 units will clean up. If they don’t fit your composition as you progress, you can simply sell them for gold when you no longer need them.

Those are currently the best Tier 1 Augments in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics. You’ll want to keep a close eye out for any of these popping up as they can really set you up for a strong match!