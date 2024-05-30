xurkitree pokemon go
Best Xurkitree Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Published: May 30, 2024

Xurkitree finally made its Pokemon GO debut as a part of the Ultra Beast takeover during Pokemon GO Fest 2024. To make the fight a bit easier, here are the best counters you can use to take down Xurkitree raids in Pokemon GO!

Xurkitree Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Xurkitree is a pure Electric-type Pokemon, which means it is vulnerable to a single type: Ground. However, Xurkitree can potentially bring a Grass-type attack to the raid, meaning players will want to make sure they have the necessary dual typing to negate that Super Effective damage.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
xurkitree
Xurkitree		ElectricGroundWater
Flying
Fighting
Dragon
Dark
Ground
Rock		Electric
Flying
Steel

Xurkitree only brings two moves to raids, and they can be a mix of Electric, Fairy, or Grass-type attacks. Players only have to worry about the Grass attacks, as they shouldn’t be bringing any Pokemon that are vulnerable to Electric and Fairy-type attacks.

Best Xurkitree Counters in Pokemon GO

Again, Xurkitree is only weak to Ground-type attacks, so it makes sense that our entire top 10 counters for this raid boss would be Ground-type or have strong ground attacks.

PokemonMoves

Primal Groudon		Mud Shot
Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp		Mud Shot
Earth Power

Excadrill		Mud-Slap
Scorching Sand

Mamoswine		Mud-Slap
High Horsepower

Landorus		Mud Shot
Sandsear Storm

Rhyperior		Mud Slap
Earthquake

Donphan		Mud Slap
Earthquake

Hippowdon		Sand Attack
Scorching Sands

Entei		Fire Fang
Scorching Sands

Krookodile		Mud Slap
Earthquake

Xurkitree isn’t a tough boss, so three or four trainers with teams of Pokemon above 3,500 CP should be able to handle the raid boss with no problem. Just make sure you stick to the list above, or pick other Pokemon with strong Ground-type attacks.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

