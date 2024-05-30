Best Xurkitree Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Xurkitree finally made its Pokemon GO debut as a part of the Ultra Beast takeover during Pokemon GO Fest 2024. To make the fight a bit easier, here are the best counters you can use to take down Xurkitree raids in Pokemon GO!
Xurkitree Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Xurkitree is a pure Electric-type Pokemon, which means it is vulnerable to a single type: Ground. However, Xurkitree can potentially bring a Grass-type attack to the raid, meaning players will want to make sure they have the necessary dual typing to negate that Super Effective damage.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Xurkitree
|Electric
|Ground
|Water
Flying
Fighting
Dragon
Dark
Ground
Rock
|Electric
Flying
Steel
Xurkitree only brings two moves to raids, and they can be a mix of Electric, Fairy, or Grass-type attacks. Players only have to worry about the Grass attacks, as they shouldn’t be bringing any Pokemon that are vulnerable to Electric and Fairy-type attacks.
Best Xurkitree Counters in Pokemon GO
Again, Xurkitree is only weak to Ground-type attacks, so it makes sense that our entire top 10 counters for this raid boss would be Ground-type or have strong ground attacks.
|Pokemon
|Moves
Primal Groudon
|Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
Mega Garchomp
|Mud Shot
Earth Power
Excadrill
|Mud-Slap
Scorching Sand
Mamoswine
|Mud-Slap
High Horsepower
Landorus
|Mud Shot
Sandsear Storm
Rhyperior
|Mud Slap
Earthquake
Donphan
|Mud Slap
Earthquake
Hippowdon
|Sand Attack
Scorching Sands
Entei
|Fire Fang
Scorching Sands
Krookodile
|Mud Slap
Earthquake
Xurkitree isn’t a tough boss, so three or four trainers with teams of Pokemon above 3,500 CP should be able to handle the raid boss with no problem. Just make sure you stick to the list above, or pick other Pokemon with strong Ground-type attacks.
If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.