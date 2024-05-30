Best Xurkitree Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Xurkitree finally made its Pokemon GO debut as a part of the Ultra Beast takeover during Pokemon GO Fest 2024. To make the fight a bit easier, here are the best counters you can use to take down Xurkitree raids in Pokemon GO!

Xurkitree Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Xurkitree is a pure Electric-type Pokemon, which means it is vulnerable to a single type: Ground. However, Xurkitree can potentially bring a Grass-type attack to the raid, meaning players will want to make sure they have the necessary dual typing to negate that Super Effective damage.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Xurkitree Electric Ground Water

Flying

Fighting

Dragon

Dark

Ground

Rock Electric

Flying

Steel

Xurkitree only brings two moves to raids, and they can be a mix of Electric, Fairy, or Grass-type attacks. Players only have to worry about the Grass attacks, as they shouldn’t be bringing any Pokemon that are vulnerable to Electric and Fairy-type attacks.

Best Xurkitree Counters in Pokemon GO

Again, Xurkitree is only weak to Ground-type attacks, so it makes sense that our entire top 10 counters for this raid boss would be Ground-type or have strong ground attacks.

Pokemon Moves

Primal Groudon Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp Mud Shot

Earth Power

Excadrill Mud-Slap

Scorching Sand

Mamoswine Mud-Slap

High Horsepower

Landorus Mud Shot

Sandsear Storm

Rhyperior Mud Slap

Earthquake

Donphan Mud Slap

Earthquake

Hippowdon Sand Attack

Scorching Sands

Entei Fire Fang

Scorching Sands

Krookodile Mud Slap

Earthquake

Xurkitree isn’t a tough boss, so three or four trainers with teams of Pokemon above 3,500 CP should be able to handle the raid boss with no problem. Just make sure you stick to the list above, or pick other Pokemon with strong Ground-type attacks.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

