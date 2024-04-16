Bethesda Reveals Official Stats for Prime Video’s Fallout Characters

Back in the day, kids would watch something and then run home to play with the toys. Now, those kids are all grown up, but thanks to Fallout, the magic of continuing the story at home is still alive. Bethesda has revealed the official stats for Prime Video’s Fallout characters.

Fallout is currently taking the world by storm thanks to the successful first season of the Prime Video series, and Bethesda wants to take full advantage of that. It’s adding four characters from the show to Fallout Shelter, a free-to-play game that allows players to manage their very own Vault. You can check out their stats below:

Lucy MacLean Strength: 4 Perception: 7 Endurance: 6 Charisma: 5 Intelligence: 6 Agility: 5 Luck: 7

The Ghoul Strength: 5 Perception: 6 Endurance: 7 Charisma: 7 Intelligence: 4 Agility: 7 Luck: 4

Maximus Strength: 7 Perception: 6 Endurance: 6 Charisma: 5 Intelligence: 4 Agility: 7 Luck: 5

Ma June Strength: 5 Perception: 7 Endurance: 5 Charisma: 7 Intelligence: 6 Agility: 4 Luck: 6



Ma June is the most surprising addition of the bunch, as she doesn’t play a major role in the series, but clearly, Bethesda thinks highly of her. Her Charisma stat is tied for the highest with The Ghoul, and anyone who’s been on the Internet the last few days will know that means something. Lucy and Maximus also have respectable stats, making them intriguing options in Fallout Shelter.

With the show breathing new life into Fallout Shelter and an update coming to Fallout 4, it’s never been a better time to be a fan of the series. Let’s just hope this is the start of a resurgence and not a flash in the pan.

Fallout Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video.

