Bleach Soulz Codes (May 2024)

Bleach Soulz, inspired by the classic Bleach series, allows you to become a Soul Reaper or go the other direction and become Hollow. Either of these paths requires a ton of time, so you can use some Bleach Soulz codes from the developers to earn free spins, items, and more.
Bleach Soulz Codes
Below, you can see all of the active and expired codes for Bleach Soulz. These working codes have been confirmed as of early May 2024, but they could expire at any minute, so make sure you redeem them as quickly as possible. If you need to know how to redeem codes in Bleach Soulz, you can keep reading further down in the guide for the full walkthrough.
Active Bleach Soulz Codes
- 400points—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- clanUpdateSpins—Redeem for 40 Clan Spins
- clanUpdateSpinsExp—Redeem for 2x EXP for 30 min Boost item
- 400ability—Redeem for an Ability Reroll item
- cosmeticsYay—Redeem for Reroll Reiatsu, Reroll Mask, and Reroll Callout items
- ThirdGameExp—Redeem for 1 hour of EXP boost
- drinkwater—Redeem for 2 Reroll Ability items
- ThirdGameSpins—Redeem for 50 Clan Spins
- WereBackExp—Redeem for 1 hour of double EXP
- thebleach—Redeem for 1 hour of double EXP
- GroupSpins—Redeem for Clan Spins
- WereBackPoints—Redeem for Points Reset item
- WhenIsSummer—Redeem for 30 Spins
- QuincySoon—Redeem for Ability Reroll item
- WereBackSpins—Redeem for 60 Clan Spins
- thepatch—Redeem for Reroll Ability item
- comebackSpins—Redeem for 30 Spins
Expired Bleach Soulz Codes
- ThirdFileExp
- 0nothing
- RobloxIsDumbSpin
- ReleaseSpins1
- ThirdGameAdjuchas
- ReleaseReiatsu1
- RobloxIsDumbAbility
- ReleaseSpinsAnother
- ThirdGamePoints
- bigboyspins
- Release2XExp
- RobloxIsDumbEXP
- bigboyexp
- RobloxShutdown1
Now that you have your list of active codes, read below to learn how to redeem them in Bleach Soulz.
How to Redeem Bleach Soulz Codes
You can find the full list of steps to redeem an active code in Bleach Soulz below:
- Open the Bleach Soulz application up on Roblox
- Navigate to the main menu and select the “Customize” button
- Copy your active code into the text box appears in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen
- Press “Enter” and if the text box disappears, you’ve entered the code correctly
Once you successfully redeem your code in Bleach Soulz, the reward associated with the code will automatically be added to your account.