Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga Gets Teaser, Release Window After 6 Years

After an extremely long wait, the next chapter of Blue Exorcist has finally received a teaser and a release window.

A teaser for Blue Exorcist‘s third season was released on Aniplex’s YouTube. Although a specific release date was not given, the video makes clear the next installment of the beloved anime will air in January 2024. A cast list was also shared in a separate post on X, though that’s in Japanese. Essentially, it teases the return of such voice actors as Nobuhiko Okamoto as Rin Okumura, Jun Fukuyama as Yukio Okumura, and Kana Hanazawa as Shiemi Moriyama, among others.

Blue Exorcist is based on the best-selling manga of the same name by Kazue Kato, which has been running since 2009, with the series being published in English by Viz Media. The anime of the same name aired its first season in 2011 and did not return until 2017 for Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga. A movie adaptation of the series also released in 2012 . Despite the show’s erratic schedule and long gaps between new seasons, the anime and manga both have a strong and devoted fanbase. Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga will adapt volumes 10 through 15 of the original manga. There are, at present, 29 volumes of the manga in publication. The third season will be produced by Studio VOLN, which is responsible for such other anime as Back Arrow and Karakuri Circus, with Daisuke Yoshida directing.

