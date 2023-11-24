The Netflix original animated series Blue Eye Samurai tells the tale of Mizu, a ronin seeking revenge on those she feels are responsible for her mother’s death. Mizu’s tragic backstory comes to a head in episode 5 of the series.

Normally stoic and closed off to those around her, Mizu experiences an extended flashback in the first season’s fifth episode, which reveals to viewers her deeper motivations. More than providing some action-packed tragedy, the fifth episode sets the tone for the second half of Blue Eye Samurai’s inaugural season. Here’s what occurs in the series’ fifth episode and what these revelations mean for the show and its protagonist.

Blue Eye Samurai Episode 5, Explained

At the start of the fifth episode, Mizu is defending a brothel from a small army of assassins in service to the villainous Hamata. Mizu suffers an injury during the battle, which triggers a flashback to her youth, when her mother saved her from a gang and arranged a marriage between Mizu and a samurai named Mikio. Mikio lives in disgrace, but he and Mizu bond, with Mizu learning to love her new husband through their mutual appreciation of horses, with Mikio giving his bride a stallion named Kai.

Mizu slices through blood

However, after Mikio and Mizu begin a friendly sparring match, Mikio witnesses how violent his spouse is, disgustedly calling her a monster. Some time later, soldiers arrive to collect a bounty on Mizu head, only to be killed by Mizu. Mikio and Mizu’s mother accuse each other of tipping off the locals about Mizu’s location, resulting in Mikio murdering Mizu’s mother. In retaliation, Mizu avenges her mother by killing Mikio.

What Episode 5 Reveals About the Future

Beyond unveiling Mizu’s blood-stained past, the fifth episode concludes with a traditional puppet show presenting the story of the ronin and his bride. As the puppet show comes to a close, Akemi is seen talking about her own experiences meeting the demon from the show. As she recalls the demon was consumed by darkness, she reveals her teeth have been stained black.

Akemi speaks with other women

This sequence is eventually revealed, over the course of the season, to take place some time after the events of the entire season. Akemi does indeed meet Mizu, saved by her from the evil Fowler, witnessing the lengths to which Mizu will go to attain her revenge. The stained teeth is a reference to her arranged husband preferring his brides to blacken their teeth with charcoal, which he finds attractive.

With this coda, episode 5 of Blue Eye Samurai contains three timelines: A fight for the brothel set in the present, a flashback to Mizu’s past, and a flashforward to Akemi’s marriage in the future.