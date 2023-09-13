A Buffy the Vampire Sequel with Multiple Returning Stars Is Coming Soon to Audible

Audio storytelling is coming back in a big way thanks to the success of narrative podcasts, with big-name stars and franchises launching audio plays, a storytelling medium that died out in the U.S. pretty much the moment television was born. Add to that growing pile of big names/franchises Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as the ’90s TV-show is set to make a return on audio with the upcoming Slayers: A Buffyverse Story on Audible.

That’s not the only thing returning from the dead, however. Multiple stars from the series are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming show, including James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, Amber Benson, James Charles Leary, and Danny Strong. The series will also star newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes. The new audio play takes place 20 years after the events of the show, with Spike (Marsters) going undercover in Sunnydale only to have his cover almost blown by a new teenage slayer named Indira Nunnally. Spike has to find her a new watcher but things get even more complicated when Cordelia Chase (Carpenter) shows up, but is actually an alternate universe slayer from a place where there was no Buffy. Making things even worse is the fact that Drusilla is alive and well in here world and causing serious trouble.

There is absolutely no mention of Joss Whedon, the creator of both the Buffy film and TV show, as he’s still persona non grata after his nearly complete ejection from Hollywood following numerous accusations of misconduct. The new show was written by Amber Benson, who played Tara in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She’s joined by Christopher Golden, who has written multiple Buffy comics and novels, and the pair are directing alongside KC Wayland.

This isn’t the only continuation of the Buffy saga, of course. Alongside Angel, which ran for a few more seasons after Buffy left the air and the failed attempt at a reboot, there have been a slew of novels and comics carrying on the Buffy story, many not featuring Buffy at all. Audible is clearly hoping they can launch an ongoing series of Buffyverse-based adventures, possibly all circling around this new slayer and her interactions with both new and old characters.

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story will premiere on Oct. 12 on Audible.