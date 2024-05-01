How to Get on The Circle, Explained

The Netflix reality game show The Circle has captivated audiences since its debut in 2020. The one of a kind show features a social media-like hierarchy, with players gaining influence and being blocked. But how do you go about actually getting on the show?

Recommended Videos

How to Get Cast on The Circle

Getting cast on The Circle appears to be similar to the process of being cast on Netflix’s dating reality show Love Is Blind. The first step is to fill out an application, which can be found on the show’s official website. It should also be noted that all applicants must be over the age of 18 and unaffiliated with All 3 Media Group and Motion Content Group.

The Circle also adheres to a set of terms and conditions. These include consent for a background check, as well as both medical and psychological assessments.

The Circle Casting Tips

Previous cast members of The Circle have underlined the importance of potential contestants highlighting their personalities. According to Distractify, applicants should not be afraid to go a little “extra” in demonstrating who they are. This makes perfect sense, considering that the show does not allow contestants to meet face to face until the finale.

Cast members have also revealed that the selection process also involves applicants submitting an introductory video and photos. Again, this comes as no surprise considering how big of a role pictures and video play on the series. The social media handles of potential contestants are also requested, suggesting that the content you post can affect your chances of making it onto the show!

The Circle Casting Status

According to the show’s official website, The Circle is not currently casting or accepting applications in the U.S. However, if you really are intent on getting on the show, there is always the option of following the series’ Instagram page, @castthecircleus, to stay on top of the latest updates.

The Circle Seasons 1-6 are currently streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more