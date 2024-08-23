AMC has seen tremendous success with its Immortal Universe, a shared television universe adapting horror novels by best-selling author Anne Rice. Among these shows is Mayfair Witches, which concluded its first season in February 2023. Here’s if Mayfair Witches will return for a Season 2.

Will There Be a Mayfair Witches Season 2?

Image via AMC.

Mayfair Witches fans will be ecstatic to learn that not only has AMC renewed the show for a second season, but the upcoming season has already completed filming. AMC announced that it was renewing Mayfair Witches for a second season on February 3, 2023, before the first season had even finished airing. Principal photography for Mayfair Witches Season 2 lasted from January 2024 to April 2024, with production primarily taking place in New Orleans like the first season.

There currently is no announced premiere date or confirmed number of episodes for Mayfair Witches Season 2 but, if it matches the general release strategy of the first season, we can hopefully expect another eight episodes to arrive in late 2024 or early 2025. The upcoming season expands the magical Mayfair family, with Alyssa Jirrels joining as Moira Mayfair (protagonist Rowan Fielding’s cousin) along with Ted Levine and Thora Birch as Julien and Gifford Mayfair, respectively. Ben Feldman has also joined the cast as Rowan’s ex-boyfriend.

Mayfair Witches is based on Lives of the Mayfair Witches, a trilogy of supernatural horror novels written by Anne Rice published from 1990 through 1994. The show has neurosurgeon Rowan Fielding discover she is part of an ancient magical family that is tormented by sinister forces throughout Louisiana. The novels and show are set in the same universe as Rice’s and AMC’s sister series, Interview with the Vampire, which recently completed its second season, and has a third in development.

