The Ultimate Build Defense Beginner’s Guide

Build Defense is a Roblox game where you build a base using blocks while trying to survive various dangers such as monster attacks, tornados, bombs, or aliens. At first glance, this game may seem like Minecraft with a twist, but it’s actually more similar to the original Fortnite (anyone remember that? No?).

Regardless of which game it’s based on, Build Defense is a lot of fun, but there’s a lot to learn, too. This is why we came up with this Beginner’s Guide to help you out along the way.

Build Defense Beginner’s Guide

Down below, we’ll list a few key features we wish we knew when we first started playing the game. Once we started doing these, we had a lot more fun and were progressing faster.

The object of the game is to survive…

Screenshot by The Escapist

When you get tossed into your world and into your little plot of land, you may be thinking that the object is to keep your plot safe. WRONG! The object is to survive, or in other words, not to die. The game will throw numerous dangers your way, and it’s up to you to survive them. Ideally, you should do it at your plot by building a defensive structure, but you can also just run around the world until the danger is over (Yup, we did it, and it works like a charm). Each time you survive, you get a “Win” and some in-game currency. Collecting Wins is how you progress in the game. In short, keep an eye on the screen messages, and try not to die. With that said…

… dying is completely normal

Screenshot by The Escapist

Don’t worry if you die. It happens. Trust us, it will happen a lot, and there are very few consequences for dropping dead. You’ll get respawned right away, you’ll lose your items, and you’ll fail the current wave of enemies, but none of these are devastating.

You can buy your weapons and items back; the monsters and disasters can’t destroy your structures, and there will be another attack wave every two minutes, so you can try again. In short, all you lose is a few minutes of your time, which really isn’t bad.

Build high, not low

Screenshot by The Escapist

Initially, we thought that making a wall around our plot would be a decent way to defend ourselves from monsters, but that really wasn’t very effective. We needed a way to enter and exit our base, and that’s what the monsters ultimately used to get in.

A very effective way to counter this is to make a set of stairs that go super high into the sky and build a platform at the very top. This way, whenever night falls, you simply climb up and wait it out. The monsters that try to get up will likely fall as they climb the steep stairs, and those who make it all the way up should be greeted with the utmost respect (meaning, with a bunch of turrets). This setup is more or less perfect and will get you through most nights.

Don’t just build, explore!

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ve probably noticed that there’s a lot to do on the island other than your plot. You can visit your neighbors (other players), you can sell your ores, and you can even do quests. For most of these, you’ll need to get a certain number of Wins before you can accept them but some, like the Gingerbread’s House quest, you can accept right away. Finishing these quests is also a good idea because they can unlock lots of cool new building parts.

The “Shop” isn’t just for premium items

Screenshot by The Escapist

As you progress through the game, make sure you check out the Shop. You can buy most of the items there with in-game currency. You’ll need to get a bunch of wins first, so definitely play the game a bit before you dive into the shop. Don’t forget to join the Swiftplay Roblox group and to like, favorite, and follow the game to receive a free gift.

When you’re ready, move to the next area

Screenshot by The Escapist

After you get enough wins (190) you can move over to the next area and start the whole process again. There will be new disasters, new Quests, and new ways to build.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun surviving and building in Build Defense. Check out our Build Defense codes for some cool in-game freebies.

