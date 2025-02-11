Build Defense Codes (February 2025)

Updated February 11, 2025 We added new codes!

If you don’t want to get thrown off of the map by a tornado, you’ll need to Build Defense. Danger lurks in the daytime and nighttime, so you’re never safe. Is it an easy game? Of course not, because this is a survival game.

Building supplies cost, so you’ll need Build Defense codes if you’re planning on surviving. You don’t have to, but why pass up the opportunity to get free coins? Enemies are attacking from all sides, so quickly grab the Craft Tower Defense Codes and defend your base.

All Build Defense Codes List

Active Build Defense Codes

swift: Use for x7k Coins, God Apple, and Toxic Venom Firework (New)

Expired Build Defense Codes

There are currently no expired Build Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Build Defense

You can redeem Build Defense codes by doing the following:

Run Build Defense in Roblox. Press the Store button. Type a code into the ‘Secret Code’ textbox in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Press the Redeem button to claim prizes.

How to Get More Build Defense Codes

You can discover new Build Defense codes on the X (@swiftplayRBLX), YouTube (@swiftplayRBLX), and swiftplay! Roblox group. However, you don’t actually have to visit all of these platforms because the codes are all on this list, so bookmark it.

Why Are My Build Defense Codes Not Working?

You can’t expect to get rewards if you’re mistyping Build Defense codes. You should copy/paste codes to avoid typos, and now the goodies can finally be yours. Are you getting nothing? Oh, well, then those are expired codes which you need to inform us about ASAP.

What is Build Defense?

Build Defense is a game where danger awaits every corner. You have to build a base to survive harsh terrains and monsters. Sometimes, it will be a natural disaster, and other times, you’ll get jumped by large spiders. You can fight back those monsters by adding defenses to your home.

