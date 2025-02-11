Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Build Defense.
Image via swiftplay!
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Build Defense Codes (February 2025)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Feb 11, 2025 05:32 am

Updated February 11, 2025

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you don’t want to get thrown off of the map by a tornado, you’ll need to Build Defense. Danger lurks in the daytime and nighttime, so you’re never safe. Is it an easy game? Of course not, because this is a survival game.

Building supplies cost, so you’ll need Build Defense codes if you’re planning on surviving. You don’t have to, but why pass up the opportunity to get free coins? Enemies are attacking from all sides, so quickly grab the Craft Tower Defense Codes and defend your base.

All Build Defense Codes List

Active Build Defense Codes

  • swift: Use for x7k Coins, God Apple, and Toxic Venom Firework (New)

Expired Build Defense Codes

  • There are currently no expired Build Defense codes.

Related: World Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Build Defense

You can redeem Build Defense codes by doing the following:

  • Screenshot of the Build Defense shop icon.
    Image by The Escapist
  • Screenshot of the Build Defense code redemption system in the shop.
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Build Defense in Roblox.
  2. Press the Store button.
  3. Type a code into the ‘Secret Code’ textbox in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
  4. Press the Redeem button to claim prizes.

How to Get More Build Defense Codes

You can discover new Build Defense codes on the X (@swiftplayRBLX), YouTube (@swiftplayRBLX), and swiftplay! Roblox group. However, you don’t actually have to visit all of these platforms because the codes are all on this list, so bookmark it.

Why Are My Build Defense Codes Not Working?

You can’t expect to get rewards if you’re mistyping Build Defense codes. You should copy/paste codes to avoid typos, and now the goodies can finally be yours. Are you getting nothing? Oh, well, then those are expired codes which you need to inform us about ASAP.

What is Build Defense?

Build Defense is a game where danger awaits every corner. You have to build a base to survive harsh terrains and monsters. Sometimes, it will be a natural disaster, and other times, you’ll get jumped by large spiders. You can fight back those monsters by adding defenses to your home.  

You can keep building and defending, but not before you get the necessary goodies from our Troop Defense Codes and Build A Bridge Simulator Codes lists.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.